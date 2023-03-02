Australian-born star Rebel Wilson celebrated her 43rd birthday on March 2 and was glowing on her big day.

The Senior Year actor paid a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show for a chat and was welcomed with open arms by both the audience members and Drew herself.

This isn’t the first time she has appeared on Drew’s talk show, as she spoke to the Never Been Kissed actor via a video chat during the pandemic. However, this was the first time Rebel had been in the studio with Drew.

To help document her experience, Rebel shared a post on Instagram that proved how loved she is.

“When @drewbarrymore serenades you with Happy Birthday… I’m like ‘my life is complete’ (Ps I am on the @thedrewbarrymoreshow today!),” Rebel wrote in her caption.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be popular with her 11.3 million followers.

Rebel Wilson honored her birthday in style

In an upload of two bits of content, Rebel stunned in a green button-up dress with long sleeves and a belt. The item of clothing featured a collar and fell below the knees.

Rebel teamed the look with black heels and sported her signature blonde locks down with a middle part.

Drew opted for a matching, loose-fitted plaid blazer and pants combination while wearing her wavy brunette locks down.

In the first slide, the iconic duo shared a hug on the set. Both talented actors flashed a smile and were captured in a full-length shot.

In the following slide, the audience members were filmed singing Rebel a happy birthday while Drew bowed down on one knee and honored her.

At the end of the clip, they enjoyed another hug while everyone clapped.

Rebel Wilson revealed how she lost 60 lbs in 2020

Rebel has had one of the most remarkable body transformations in recent years.

In 2020, she revealed she lost 60 lbs, dubbing the year her “year of health” after splitting from her former boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

“I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she told Extra.

Instead of going on a strict diet and participating in rigorous workout sessions, Rebel explained that walking regularly was her solution to shedding weight.

“I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health,” she said. “They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.”