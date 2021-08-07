Wack 100 threatens 21 Savage during heated debate about 6ix9ine

Rapper 21 Savage and Rap manager Wack 100 go back and forth on Clubhouse. Pic credit: 21 Savage/YouTube/DJ Akademiks/YouTube.

A conversation between 21 Savage and Wack 100 over 6ix9ine quickly went left.

The Atlanta rapper joined a Clubhouse debate after criticizing Wack 100 for appearing on DJ Akademik’s new podcast Off The Record with 6ix9ine.

Wack 100 is best known as the manager of The Game and Blueface.

Wack asked 21 to express his grievances over the podcast after revealing they have a cordial relationship.

The No Heart rapper said, “I’d said you lame for agreeing with anything that n***a say,” about 6ix9ine.

Wack then asks 21 to clarify what he means by “lame.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Like I don’t agree with it,” 21 replied, adding, “I just feel like a gangsta and a rat can’t agree on nothing in life. I don’t give a damn how right a n***a is.”

“So a gangsta and a rat shouldn’t communicate, right?” Wack quipped back.

The Rockstar rapper then clarified his stance on Wack’s conversation with 6ix9ine. He also brought up Wack’s comments about being in the same nightclub without having a confrontation.

“Not really [because] of the industry that we in, I say, like, I wouldn’t really say that,” 21 said. “I say I ain’t finna agree with what no n***a say about no other n***a like how you said that you agree with him that I was [supposed] to run up on him in the club. First of all, on my kids, I did not see that n***a in the club.”

Wack 100 accused 21 of hypocrisy for having a phone conversation with 6ix9ine over the nightclub incident. However, the debate quickly went left when 6ix9ine joined the chat.

Wack 100 threatens to beat up 21 Savage

After the Rockstar rapper told 6ix9ine and Wack there would be no “fake gangsta s**t” on Clubhouse, Wack 100 began making several threats against 21.

“21, respectfully nephew, I know you, and we always been solid,” Wack 100 said, adding. “Me and you both know if you were standing in front of me right now, you wouldn’t have that energy.”

“I will beat yo muthaf****n’ little a**, you little biddy ass boy!”

6ix9ine continues to encourage Blueface’s manager as he escalates the threat against the Atlanta rapper. “Yeah, Wack! Yeah, Wack!”

“I will beat yo muthaf****n’ a**, n***a,” Wack added. “We can get down, Blood! I come to Atlanta, or you can come to L.A. We can get down wherever you want to get down — I will beat yo a**! You gonna respect me, n***a and you getting outta line. I will f**k you up, n***a!”

Wack told 6ix9ine not to get involved while 21 Savage refused to engage in the internet threats and told Wack to “say less,” and sarcastically claims that he is “scared.”

Wack accused 21 Savage of being a “fake blood,” but he denied being an affiliate of the gang set.

The Clubhouse moderator quickly ended the debate as listeners tried to deescalate the tension.