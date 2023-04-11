Volleyball alum Kayla Simmons proved she’s really a Florida girl at heart as she posed for a series of smiling photos out in the countryside.

She looked much more at home on the farm than in bigger cities as she enjoyed a post-Easter break and a bit of downtime.

She tagged her location as Gainesville, Florida, and while it looked like a small town from her pictures, it’s actually a good size city that houses the University of Florida and the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Kayla herself did not attend the University in the warm and sunny state, choosing instead to play volleyball at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

She has certainly kept fit since leaving the sport behind, having chosen a career as an influencer with a profile full of swimwear shots.

Of course, Kayla also wears normal, everyday ensembles, and she did just that recently for her life on the farm post.

Kayla Simmons stunned in a white corset top while out in the countryside

The blonde bombshell wore a casual pair of jeans that were high-waisted, flared at the legs, and included a brown belt. She paired the look with a contrasting white corset top with a zipper down the front and bell sleeves while showing off her toned tummy.

She looked like a kid on Christmas in the first picture in her Instagram carousel, showing off her pearly whites and looking happier than ever to be out in the middle of nature.

In her second shot, she looked incredibly casual with an army green baseball hat put on backward as she held onto a bale of hay.

Her subsequent shots were all green as she shared a sunset over the field and a picture of her truck.

Obviously a big fan of Florida, Kayla captioned the post, “This is my Florida 🚜🌾🤍.”

Kayla wore the same outfit in a previous post back in November; however, it’s hard to say if it was the same day or just a repeat of the outfit.

In that post, she shared a couple of videos from life on the farm, including climbing a ladder and skipping around a field.

For that series, she wrote, “one like and I’ll move back to Florida 🥰.”

Kayla wore a tank top from Urban Outfitters in November

Kayla frequently shares pictures from life in the countryside. Back in November, she posed on top of a truck in very sunny weather and looked like she had the perfect outdoor day.

She wore a baseball hat with braided pigtails along with a tank top from Urban Outfitters.

The brand has several similar tops available, including the Out From Under Seamless Stretch Ribbed Cami, which costs $24 and features a cropped style with spaghetti straps.

Also available is the UO Kallie Seamless Corset Vest, which offers a bit more emphasis on the chest area for a cleaner fit and costs $30.

Get to the website quickly, as the brand is still offering a 30% off sale for Easter called “Hatch a Deal.”