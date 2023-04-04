Kayla Simmons was all about the luxury life recently as she shared a clip from a private jet, looking like she was living her best life as she travels around the world.

The former volleyball player had some fun as she made faces and posed in front of the camera from her seat, looking like she had all the legroom in the world, which is really something to envy.

Kayla wore a tight black t-shirt that was low-cut and cropped on the bottom, revealing her toned tummy. She paired it with a comfy pair of blue cotton shorts, looking like she was ready for a good nap on the plane or perhaps a lounge session with a movie and some snacks.

She played with her long blonde hair that was styled in beach waves and blew kisses for the fun clip, which was most likely filmed out of boredom on a long flight.

Kayla kept her makeup pretty glam despite traveling, with lots of mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, and light pink, glossy lipstick that emphasized her gold hoop earrings.

She captioned her post with a simple angel emoji, clearly feeling the video spoke for itself.

Kayla Simmons shared a throwback shot from Mexico wearing her favorite color

Kayla’s aesthetic is almost all bikinis on the beach, as she lives in Florida and often visits warm and sunny climates.

In a recent shot, which appeared to be a throwback from her vacation to Mexico in February, Kayla crawled toward the camera from an outdoor couch. She shared two different shots, with one showing her giggling away and having a great time.

She wore a floral bikini paired with a very trendy, 90s-inspired bucket hat from Prada that was hot pink and featured the logo in the center. The hat comes in several different colors, including Alabaster Pink, which Kayla was wearing, and costs about $570.

One of Kayla’s favorite brands is Jobee Swim

Being that she’s such a big swimwear influencer, with almost a million Instagram followers to her name, Kayla often tags the brands of her swimsuits for her followers to get their hands on them as well.

One of her favorite brands is Jobee Swim, which has appeared on her profile several times in the last few years.

The brand has several influencer fans, including Nikki Sullivan, Kendel Kay, and Bachelor alum Genevieve Parisi.

She shared a happy shot of herself in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, wearing a snake print string bikini from the swimwear brand.

It was similar to the Dubai bikini, which is also snake print, and costs $29.99.

The brand has swimwear in very bright colors with noticeable prints, with one of its best-sellers being the Lit one-piece swimsuit. It features a purple and orange tie-dye pattern and large cut-outs on the chest and side, as well as a strap on just one shoulder.

Keep an eye on Kayla’s Instagram for more swimsuit shots and perhaps a discount code from one of her favorite swimwear brands.