Kayla Simmons is all about the bikini aesthetic in real life and on social media, whether she is posing on the beaches of Florida or hiking in the hills of Yosemite National Park.

Of course, that doesn’t stop her from sporting bikinis at home, and she did just that recently in a video clip in which she not only showed off her toned physique but engaged in a little dance as well.

The blonde bombshell, who has appeared in the pages of Maxim Australia, sported a hot pink string bikini that flattered her incredibly fit physique and emphasized her bronzed glow.

She wore a pair of oversized orange sweatpants on the bottom, and a white Nike baseball hat on top of her straightened hair.

Kayla looked like she was lounging around at home and felt like filming an impromptu video as she mouthed the words to a sped-up remix of Change Ya Life.

She started off the clip by simply singing the words and smiling before starting to shake her hips and later turning around to lift her leg and do a little shimmy.

She captioned the post, “In my reels era,” meaning she may share more fun and energetic videos in the future.

Kayla Simmons spent time hiking and camping at Yosemite National Park

Kayla has spent a lot of time traveling in and around the United States, especially at Yosemite National Park, where she has spent time hiking and camping overnight.

In 2021, she was spotted there enjoying the chilly October temperatures as she got ready to stay the night in a tent.

She posted a carousel of shots in which she was seen in a plaid button-down and winter hat with a huge smile on her face, looking as if she had enjoyed some fresh air and sunshine, which does one a world of good.

It looked like Kayla was enjoying the sunset, which she shared in her last shot of a fiery orange sky setting behind a cliff.

She wrote in her caption, “cozy🧸.”

Kayla endorsed CELSIUS Energy Drink with a workout video

Keeping fit comes with the territory when you’re a bikini model and influencer, so it’s not surprising that Kayla spends a lot of time exercising.

In an October post taken while she was at Yosemite, Kayla showed off part of her workout with several of the moves appearing to be Pilates along with planks and mountain climbers.

While working out, she endorsed CELSIUS Energy Drink which has many flavors and can be bought on Amazon.

The best-sellers are the Sparkling Green Apple Cherry, Sparkling Peach Vibe, and Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade.

They come in cans of 12 fl oz. and can be bought in a pack of 12, with prices ranging from $20 to $45 depending on the flavor.

Keep an eye on Kayla’s Instagram, as she’ll likely be posting more Reels in the future.