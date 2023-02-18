Kayla Simmons, a Marshall University volleyball alum who hails from Gainsville, Florida, has carved out a career for herself as a successful influencer with several bikini pictures to her name.

She’s racked up a cool 875,000 followers on Instagram alone and fills her page with lots of swimsuits, beaches, pools, and nature, along with some gorgeous sunny shots of herself in the sand.

In her most recent sexy shot, Kayla wore a head-turning hot pink ensemble for what appeared to be a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

The influencer stood confidently as she jutted out her hip to the side and covered her face with her phone, most likely due to being makeup free.

She wore a hot pink string bikini that was a simple style with a halter neck and strings along the sides of the bottoms. She threw on a white mesh cover-up in a knitted material with a cropped bottom and bell sleeves.

Despite not showing her face, Kayla’s blonde hair looked terrific as she left it straight and cascading down her shoulders.

She was apparently one of the lucky few in a warm environment during the cold February winter; hopefully, she made good use of that with a dip in the pool or a walk along the ocean.

Kayla Simmons went for a daring hot pink swimsuit in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kaylasimmons/Instagram

Kayla Simmons recently wore a bikini from Emily Ratajkowski’s brand Inamorata

Being that Kayla’s social media pages are full of swimwear shots, it’s no surprise that she would frequently endorse the brands she puts on.

In one shot, she gave an excellent advertisement for Inamorata, a swimwear brand founded by Emily Ratajkowski, as she looked sensational in a string bikini from the collection.

Unfortunately, the exact swimsuit she was wearing is no longer available, but for those who really like the giraffe pattern, the Sante Fe one-piece swimsuit is available for $160.

Kayla’s bikini featured a string bikini top with several more decorative strings that tied around her upper stomach. She paired it with matching string bottoms in the same pattern.

For anyone who likes the style of her bikini, she wore the Las Olas Top, which is available in 22 colors and costs $75, along with the matching Las Olas Bottoms, which come in 30 colors and also cost $75.

The top in the color Dawn is currently on the best-sellers list on the Inamorata website.

Kayla is a big fan of online clothing retailer Revolve

Of course, Kayla isn’t only about swimwear, and she does sometimes post full outfits. In one shot, she endorsed clothing retailer Revolve, one of Instagram influencer’s biggest brands at the moment, with ambassadors including the Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi and Lauren Luyendyk.

Kayla wore a low-cut white dress that featured a slight strapless look and gave off major farm vibes as she posed out in nature amongst the trees.

Revolve is currently having their end of winter sale with jackets, holiday ensembles, and thick sweaters up to 50% off.

Keep track of Kayla’s social media pages for more bikini inspiration.