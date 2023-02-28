Kayla Simmons has been on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and it appears every other influencer has taken a trip to the warm and welcoming country this week as well.

The Marshall University volleyball alum enjoyed a bit of calm on a wooden dock as she smiled and looked like she was happily living her best life.

The clear blue water behind her and the bright blue sky contrasted with her darker blue swimsuit that clung to her curves in all the right places.

She wore a one-piece suit featuring long sleeves with orange and white stripes, a zipper in the middle, sandy bare feet, and sunshine above.

Kayla shared four separate shots, each depicting a different pose, with the first showing her looking down, subsequent photos showing her looking off to the side, and the last looking straight at the camera with a wide grin.

Her long blonde hair blew around recklessly, but it didn’t seem to bother her as she posed up a storm in front of the camera.

She even mentioned the wind in her caption, writing, “It was a tad windy.”

Kayla Simmons is an avid traveler and has been to the Turks and Caicos

Of course, with the warm temperatures of Mexico, a little wind would definitely not take away from the delightful atmosphere and major vacation vibes.

Kayla is an avid traveler, having shared recent Instagram posts from Hawaii, Turks and Caicos, and Little Gasparilla Island, Florida.

In July last year, the blonde bombshell shared pictures from her Turks and Caicos vacation, looking incredibly refreshed and relaxed as she floated in the water.

Her enviable shot was taken at sunset, no less, and Kayla raised her arms, swam around, and appeared to be taking in the sounds and sights of nature.

She looked incredibly toned in a brown one-piece swimsuit with a very low-cut neckline, halter neck, and backless detailing.

She leaned her head back in the water and got her hair completely soaked with not a care in the world.

Kayla was wearing a swimsuit from BoutineLA

Her swimsuit was from BoutineLA, which was obvious from the famous X logo on the front of all their swimsuits.

Kayla wore the Cocoa Brown Off-Shore One Piece from the brand, which costs $65 but is unfortunately sold out as of this writing.

The brand recently added new clothing to its site, all covered in the X logo. One such piece is the Black Rhinestone Logo Top that looks like a sports bra and is black with white X’s all over it, and it costs $45, while the matching skirt that features open sides costs $50.

BoutineLA is currently offering a 30% discount to all new customers, and they offer several items besides one-piece swimsuits. Buyers can choose from two-piece sets, underwear, cover-ups, and resort wear.

Keep an eye on Kayla’s Instagram as BoutineLA is one of her favorite brands, and she may offer a discount code at some point.