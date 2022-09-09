Vlogger Danielle Carolan stuns in revealing cut-out dress. Pic credit: @daniellecarolan/Instagram

Vlogger Danielle Carolan stunned in a revealing cut-out dress in a glamorous black and white photo. Danielle vlogs on YouTube, is a podcaster, and a social media influencer.

The sleek dress had a high neckline and covered only a part of Danielle’s shoulders. It featured a large and revealing diagonal cut out that ran across her chest and a cut out in the midriff section, giving the bodice a near crop top appearance.

Danielle’s hair was parted in the middle and then slicked back into an elegant middle bun. Her makeup was classic and beautiful with glossed lips, long lashes, and enviable eyebrows.

The internet star accessorized with large and shiny hoop earrings, several rings on both hands, and two bracelets. The jewelry reflected the light and allowed this star to glow brighter.

The photo posted to Instagram on Thursday was in black and white, which gave it a timeless and even nostalgic appeal.

Danielle captioned the post, “on the way!!!!!!! xoxooxoxoo.” Danielle also posted another series of photos in the dress, but in color.

The photo of the same dress, but in color, showed the deep maroon shade of the dress which complimented the Vlogger’s complexion. It also showed a slit in the dress that ran from her hip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Danielle captioned this photo, “opening night for @revolve gallery.”

Danielle Carolan is popular on social media

The influencer has 260,000 followers on Instagram and 541,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she vlogs about her life. Her fans love to keep up with her posts and what she has going on.

Danielle regularly promotes the retail fashion company, Revolve. She had posted a stunning beach photo in a colorful dress with the caption, “here we go @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld,” which received over 22,000 likes.

Danielle Carolan co-hosts a podcast

In addition to her YouTube, Danielle is also a host for the Gals On The Go podcast with Brooke Miccio. It’s a lifestyle podcast that releases new episodes every Wednesday.

The podcast is promoted through Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, and is available on iTunes and Spotify.

The Gals On The Go Instagram posted a photo of Danielle and Brooke wearing their merchandise and raising a glass to the camera.

The photo was captioned, “NEW EPISODE 🎧💗 Let’s check in on our goals for 2022 & see how we’re doing. How can we make the most of the rest of 2022??? Listen now!”