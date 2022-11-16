Viola Davis scores Grammy nomination – a win would mean EGOT status

Viola Davis could soon be of EGOT status – after landing a Grammy nomination. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Viola Davis is getting one step closer to EGOT status as the Hollywood superstar received her first-ever Grammy nomination.

Somebody who is given the EGOT status has won all of the prominent and major awards – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Throughout her decades-long career, Viola has bagged all of the awards except for a Grammy, including an Emmy, an Oscar, and two Tonys.

This may change, though, on February 5, 2023, when the winners are announced at the Grammy Awards.

The 57-year-old earned a Grammy nom for her narration of the audiobook version of her recent memoir Finding Me.

Fellow nominees in the category include Mel Brooks (who has already achieved the EGOT), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who has an Emmy, a Tony, and a Grammy), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.

Viola Davis could become an EGOT champion

If she wins, Viola could become the 18th person to join the EGOT club.

The list includes names like Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend, among others.

Viola is no stranger to winning awards, having won her first Tony way back in 2001 for King Hedley II.

She then won another for the stage production of Fences in 2010.

In 2016 she starred in the feature film adaptation of Fences, in which she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

For her performance as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2015, nominated for the same role a total of five times.

She made history in 2016, as she became the first Black woman to have secured the Triple Crown of Acting with her Tony, Emmy, and Oscar wins.

Viola Davis previously said an EGOT wasn’t her focus

There are few greater accomplishments a performer can achieve than completing an EGOT.

However, back in 2017, Viola admitted that she wasn’t confident she’d be able to reach the full status.

Speaking to ABC News, She revealed, “I don’t sing, I mean I really don’t sing. Well, maybe I’ll do a spoken word thing with Kanye West or something like that!”

She also downplayed the idea of ever achieving the accomplishment, saying it wasn’t her focus.

The Hollywood star said, “I don’t think about it on a day-to-day basis. Now I say that, but if I go out there and do something and do the spoken word with Kanye West they’ll say, ‘She didn’t want to get into that. She’s a liar.”

Viola will have to wait until February next year to see if she’ll achieve the EGOT status.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Febuary.5 at 8/7c CBS and Paramount+.