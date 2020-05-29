Vin Diesel death hoax claims the actor is dead from failed stunt but it’s not true

Vin Diesel is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax, which claims the actor passed away after a failed stunt. The hoax appeared on Facebook and has been shared multiple times. The hoax implies that the Fast & Furious star died in a car crash.

According to multiple sources that received the hoax on Facebook claim that the link leads to x-rated material and a video which appears to show an edited version of CNN announcing Paul Walker’s death.

Walker died in 2013 and was Vin Diesel’s friend and co-star. Social media users are tricked into sharing the hoax because the video pauses and asks the user to share the link before being able to continue watching.

Sign up for our newsletter!

These social media celebrity death hoaxes are often phishing scams, attempting to steal users’ identification. It also appears to be the same spam network that claimed Will Smith and his son Jaden died in a car crash in 2019.

Vin Diesel, who has over 64 million fans on Instagram, was active about six days ago and has not responded to his viral death hoax.

Vin Diesel is very much alive

Vin Diesel is a busy actor having recently wrapped up the ninth main installment to the long-running Fast & Furious franchise in which he stars as Dominic Toretto. After filming wrapped on the latest installment, Diesel sent an emotional message to Paul Walker on his birthday on Instagram in part, it reads the following:

“Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead, I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

Diesel recently appeared in the 2020 movie Bloodshot, which saw its theatrical release cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic closing all theatres. He is also reportedly set to appear in the Avatar sequel in an undisclosed role.

This isn’t the first time Diesel has been subject to a death hoax. In 2014, he was subject to a viral death hoax and a similar hoax claimed he died in a failed stunt on set appeared in late 2018.

When is the new Fast & Furious being released?

The ninth Fast & Furious movie titled F9 was scheduled for release this year but was pushed back a year due to theaters being forced to close down. The trailer, which you can watch below, was released in January this year.

While the internet kills off Vin Diesel yet again, the actor is alive and well.