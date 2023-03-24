Former Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale looked as if she started her summer vacation early as she enjoyed a boat trip in Italy, living her best life and leaving followers green with envy.

The brunette bombshell posed with her legs tucked up under her for a more flattering angle as she posed on the luxurious boat.

She smiled slightly as she looked off to the side in the popular pose while her brunette hair was left down and pushed to one shoulder.

She wore tiny denim shorts that were unbuttoned to reveal her toned abs, while she added a paisley print string bikini on top.

She threw on a little gold belly chain as an accessory as well as a chunky gold watch and sunglasses. Even her red manicure gave major Italian glamour vibes.

The Swedish model, who is of Indian and Australian descent, basked in the glow of the warm sun even though it is barely even spring for the majority of the world.

Though he wasn’t pictured, Kelly often takes trips all over the world with her fiance, Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman.

Kelly Gale showed off her Victoria’s Secret curves in a bikini in Italy. Pic credit: @kellygale/Instagram

Kelly Gale enjoyed a trip to the Amalfi Coast last summer

Upon further inspection of her profile, however, it appears the Instagram Story was a throwback image as she had posted two similar photos last July when she was on vacation at the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Of course, it’s hard to really blame her being that it’s not entirely spring temperatures yet, and many people are just craving summer anyways.

She posted a second photo from the trip back in July in which she appeared to be slightly chillier, wearing a sweater and a bucket hat while lounging on her balcony overlooking Positano.

Kelly enjoyed a cup of coffee and looked as if she had just rolled out of bed on the luxurious-looking break.

She captioned the shot, “Morning☕️.”

Kelly recently launched the RS Sports x Kelly Gale collaboration

Kelly doesn’t appear to be on a break at the moment, as she’s been busier than ever with her recent clothing collaboration.

The Swedish bombshell dropped a collection with tennis star Robin Söderling’s brand RS Sports, which launched in 2015.

The collaboration, dubbed RS x Kelly Gale features some looks from decades past like the Retro Kelly Polo which costs $59 and is loose fitting with a silky material.

There are also basic activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras, and hoodies, while the collection also features a baseball hat in which buyers can wear a high ponytail.

In her collection announcement, Kelly was seen on the tennis court wearing the Kelly Pleated Skirt in white, which costs $79.