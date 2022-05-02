Victoria’s Secret model Joy Corrigan strips down to thong bikini in Mexico

Joy Corrigan showed off her assets in a skimpy bikini in Mexico. Pic credit: @Joycorrigan/Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model and cover girl Joy Corrigan gave her Instagram followers a delightful surprise. The surprise was a video and series of photos of her prancing around in a skimpy blue bikini.

The model left little to the imagination as she stepped into a pool, lounged around, paraded her toned body around on the beach, and gave the camera a sultry look.

Joy recently posted bikini pictures from her holiday in Mexico

The founder and creative director of clothing line Naked Species, constantly posts pictures of herself in bikinis on her Instagram, much to the delight of her over 800,000 followers.

She shared pictures of her as she enjoyed paradise.

She captioned the video, “Living in paradise.”

She wore a pale blue bikini that featured a low-cut neckline and thong bikini bottoms, leading her many fans to comment on the post with hundreds of fire emojis.

Joy recently posted pics of herself arriving in La Casa de la Playa, the hotel in Mexico she’s currently staying. She wore a cream-colored, crocheted dress with holes giving it a see-through effect. She paired the look with white heels and a large pink clutch.

The Aftermath actress apparently needed a vacation after spending the previous week at Coachella, along with a whole host of other models, celebrities, and Bachelor alums.

She captioned the photos, “Just made it to my new favorite resort in Mexico.”

An Instagram follower wrote, “Goddess on earth,” and another wrote, “you are a beautiful paradise.”

Pic credit: @joycorrigan/Instagram

Joy recently posted Instagram pics from Coachella

Joy showed off her toned body in a black crochet bikini from Juliette Porter’s swim line JMP The Label, along with her sister Gina.

She paired the look with black and white cowboy boots and a sun hat. The pair partied hard, with Joy showing off a variety of dresses for the occasion on her Instagram.

Joy was interviewed by Maxim in 2021

In 2021, the model took part in an interview with Maxim, claiming she works out really hard, and has no problem showing off the body she has worked so hard for.

She told the publication, “I love to be sexy and I love to show skin ‘cause I work out really hard to get the body that I have.” She claimed she is “very free-spirited about it.”

Joy said her goal is to be a “visual showcase” of the beauty a woman can have.

After growing up in a small town, the Victoria’s Secret stunner never thought she would end up where she is, telling Maxim, “I would never have dreamed I would be where I’m at today. I knew there was something else, and something bigger, but I had no idea what it was.”

The actress appears in a series about Uber called Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.