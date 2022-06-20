Victoria Silvstedt suns her buns in tight bikini on yacht

Victoria Silvstedt smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Facetoface

Victoria Silvstedt is topping up her tan in a tight bikini as she enjoys a yacht day.

The 47-year-old Swedish model has been enjoying a swanky vacation in St.Tropez, France, and she was happy to share photos from her travels to Instagram.

Victoria Silvstedt looks sensational in bikini at 47

Posting for her 800,000+ followers, the blonde bombshell flaunted her trim figure and sensational curves in a foursome set of photos while going full Baywatch style.

Rocking a tight and red bikini, the former Miss Sweden sizzled as she bronzed her body right on the water, posing for a seated shot in her opening image and also rocking tinted shades. Going close up with a swipe, the beauty flaunted her cleavage as she lowered a strap, with further images bringing in a little cheek as the model lay on her front under clear blue skies.

“Cruising selfies,” she wrote.

Fans have left over 13,000 likes.

The TV personality has been spending quality time in the fancy French Riviera this summer. In May, she flew to Cannes for the annual Cannes Film Festival, and her waterfront shots from the South of France have been turning heads. “Casual summer style,” the stunner wrote seven days ago while rocking a black miniskirt and feminine crop top to match – she was photographed strolling harbor decks while toting a Christian Dior bag.

Victoria has walked the runway for major brands including Dior – her portfolio also includes catwalk appearances for Chanel and Valentino.

“In the beginning, I did everything to become a successful model. I focused on loosing a lot of weight since I was quite muscular, and then moved to Paris as a struggling model. There I signed with a modeling agency and participated in famous fashion shows,” she told Arabian Moda, adding:

“Yet my career truly took off when I moved to Los Angeles at the age of 22, where I signed a contract with Elite Model Management and became the face of Guess Jeans.” Guess Jeans is known for hiring blonde bombshells for its campaigns – the denim label was famously fronted by now-deceased model Anna Nicole Smith.

Victoria Silvstedt reveals favorite designers

The style queen continues to fill her Instagram with trendy and designer looks, not limited to Italian label Dolce & Gabbana and French kingpin Louis Vuitton. “I love to mix and match. For instance, you could see me wearing a Zara skinny jeans with a Balmain jacket and an Hermès bag,” she added of her favorite brands.