Victoria Justice wowed fans with a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Hollywood actress Victoria Justice stunned her fans yesterday with a steamy photo that showed her posing alongside a massive yellow snake in a revealing top.

Born in Hollywood, Florida, Victoria was always destined to be a star in the entertainment industry.

The five-foot-five beauty looked incredible in the recent share, wearing a cropped top with astrological detailing and high-rise black jeans.

Despite the serpent looming over her shoulder, Victoria’s fit frame took center stage in the Instagram Post.

Victoria wore her striking brunette locks straight and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a simple gold necklace. She also added a punchy red lip to mimic the hue of the apple in her hand.

Other pictures in the IG Post show Victoria kissing the snake and posing alongside film director Tatiana Paris at an art show.

She chose three fitting emojis to caption the share: “🍎 🐍 🤫.”

Victoria Justice showed off toned physique in Black Swan Halloween costume

Victoria channeled Natalie Portman in Black Swan for Halloween this year, rocking heavy eye makeup and a lacy black ensemble that showed off her gorgeous body.

The 29-year-old actress and singer looked fierce in the costume, which featured a corset top, thigh-skimming black tutu, and sexy fishnet stockings.

Oh, and she couldn’t portray the battered ballerina without adding a sparkly tiara to the look.

The caption read, “This costume honestly could not have been more last minute, but ended up being sm fun!! Also I did my own make up, so there’s that 💁🏻‍♀️😜 HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! 🖤🦢🖤🦢🖤.”

Victoria Justice shared her self-care routine for World Mental Health Day

Victoria took to Instagram for World Mental Health Day to share tips for staying happy and healthy with her 23.2M followers.

Victoria’s list included meditating, eating healthy, exercising, getting massages, spending time alone, being in nature, and enjoying time with her pup, Sammy.

The brunette star looked adorable in a dinosaur-printed tank top with her silky hair down over her shoulders.

She captioned the post, “Happy world mental health day!! I wanted to share some ways I try to keep my mind and my spirit healthy. What are some things you do to treat yourself better? 🙏🏼❤️ #treatmyself.”

Victoria rose to fame on Nickelodeon playing Lola Martinez and Tori Vega. Now she’s making a name for herself in the industry, starring in big-screen films such as Trust, Afterlife of the Party, and A Perfect Pairing.