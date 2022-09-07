Victoria Justice stuns in plunging cutout dress

Victoria Justice shines in front of neon lights. Pic credit:@victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice wowed against neon lights in her recent social media share.

The Victorious actress captured her 22.9 million followers’ attention with her bright and vibrant Vegas post.

Earlier this year, Victoria Justice appeared in the 2022 Netflix rom-com A Perfect Pairing.

The project also starred Adam Demos, Samantha Tolj, and Luca Asta Sardelis.

While several of Victoria’s posts have been promoting the film, her latest share was celebrating Vegas vibes.

Victoria looked sleek in a black dress while posing for a set of photos.

Victoria Justice is a Vegas beauty

Victoria Justice took to her Instagram page to share classy photos in Vegas.

The actress highlighted her curves in the opening photo with a side profile shot.

Victoria smirked with a bold red lip as she let her long straight tresses hang down.

Behind Victoria, neon signs shined brightly in red, blue, and yellow hues.

In the post’s second photo, Victoria faced forward and posed confidently with a hand on her hip.

Victoria’s black dress featured a plunging neckline and torso cutouts. She added length to her look in a pair of open-toed high heels.

Victoria captioned the post, “Vegas, baby!” with a pink heart emoji. She tagged her location at the Japanese restaurant WAKUDA in Vegas.

In the post’s comment section, fans and followers praised Victoria’s beauty and left adoring compliments.

A commenter wrote, “You shine like the sun as always.”

Another follower gushed, “So Lovely and Stunning.”

One fan wrote, “::Hot Pockets singing voice:: Hot Mamas.”

Other comments included, “you’re so stunning,” “i love you,” and lots of heart-eyed emojis.

Victoria Justice reflects on filming A Perfect Pairing

A year after filming her Netflix rom-com, Victoria shared a recent post with clips from her experience.

The video began with Victoria filming herself on her first day on set, revealing she woke up at 2:45 in the morning for the early day of work. Then, music cued a montage of Victoria outside of her trailer with red lipstick, trying out pigtail and elderly social media filters, smiling surrounded by greenery and mountains, and filming on location in nature.

Victoria captioned the post, “Today is exactly one year from when I started shooting my movie A Perfect Pairing in Australia so here’s some fun footage from back then 😌 If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s streaming now on Netflix! #APerfectPairing 🐑 🍷.”

Stay tuned to see what fun and fashion-forward ventures Victoria partakes in next.