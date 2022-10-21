Victoria Justice showed off her model figure in a printed bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Victoria Justice sizzled as she was pictured lying back and relaxing, wearing nothing but a printed bikini and large pair of shades.

The former Nickelodeon star looked incredible as she indulged in a little R&R time during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

Victoria became a household name thanks to the teen sitcom Victorious which aired from 2010-2013.

Her role as Tori Vega saw her garner numerous award nominations, including three Kids’ Choice Awards and a Teen Choice Award.

Now, the 29-year-old has proved she’s a far cry from the Nickelodeon character as she showed off her incredible figure.

In the picture posted on her Instagram Story, Victoria looked sensational as she reclined on a sofa bed while posing up a storm for the camera.

Victoria Justice wows in pink pastel bikini

Sporting a printed pastel-colored bikini, the beauty showed her gym-honed figure and put on a busty display for her 23.2 million followers.

The actor and singer’s hair was styled in a middle parting with her luxurious brown locks tied into a ponytail, which flowed behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria also rocked a pair of hoop earrings and large green shades that perfectly framed her stunning face.

Victoria Justice looked incredible in a pastel bikini. Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

The brunette beauty was giving model realness as she posed with her head tilted to the side while holding a plastic cup.

She captioned the picture by tagging the resort – Resorts World Las Vegas – she is stopping at.

Later that night, Victoria followed up the sizzling selfie with pictures and videos of her living her best life at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency.

In the snaps, Victoria filmed moments of the spectacular show and was heard singing along to Katy’s infectious pop hits.

Victoria Justice gets spooked at Horror Nights

Victoria Justice was seen getting into the Halloween spirit this week as she attended Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

She posed for photos with her friends and some sinister-looking characters who were dressed up to work at the event.

Victoria looked cool and casual, wearing a tie-dye cropped t-shirt and wide-legged jeans with ripped knees.

She wore Converse high-tops on her feet, presumably to run away from the theme park horrors.

She shared the snaps on social media, writing, “Had the spookiest time ever at @horrornights !! Especially when we got stuck on the Harry Potter ride. Swipe to the end. Seriously though, amazing night!”

At the end of her post, she included a video of her and her friends getting scared on the Harry Potter ride – which broke down as they were on it.

In the darkened video, we hear Victoria saying, “this is scary…help me!” as she holds her friend’s hand.