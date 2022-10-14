Victoria Justice stuns braless in a crop top and tight jeans for Rise Festival

Victoria Justice rocked a gorgeous crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Victoria Justice looked incredible in a black braless black top.

She rocked the look when attending the iconic Rise lantern festival for the first time.

The plunging top was cropped, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired it with a pair of distressed denim jeans, black boots, and a yin-yang pendant necklace.

The former Nickelodeon star posed with her sister and influencer Madison Grace, who wore a patterned crop top and miniskirt set.

From wearing cutout dresses to looking glamorous in polka dots, Victoria Justice has proved that she is a total fashionista.

Victoria Justice has been rocking some great looks recently

Victoria recently turned heads when attending the Jetset Summer Soiree in the Hamptons, hosted by the popular fashion magazine The Zoe Report.

The Zoe Report was founded by iconic fashion designer Rachel Zoe, who has styled everyone from Kate Hudson to Miley Cyrus.

The actress showed off her outfit to her millions of fans and captioned it, “Last night was one for the books!!! Couldn’t think of a better way to kick off my first Hamptons trip than by celebrating @rachelzoe @thezoereport @curateur.”

She wore a white top and short light denim shorts that showed off her toned legs.

The actress complemented the look with strappy brown heels, a cream-colored duster covering her shoulders, and hoop earrings.

Victoria’s entire amazing outfit was from Express.

Victoria Justice celebrates her sister’s birthday

Victoria and her younger sister Madison frequently post pictures together on social media. They are only three years apart in age and completely inseparable. Recently, the actress shared a heartful message for her sister’s 26 birthday.

She shared photos of their sibling night out and captioned it, “My sister. My best friend. My partner in crime. You are a LIGHT in this world. Your smile & infectious energy lights up any room. The most adventurous, spirited girl I know. You make anything & everything fun & you have the biggest heart. I love you SO much. Keep being you because you truly are something special.”

For the birthday night dinner at LAO Los Angeles, Victoria wore a glittery silver top with black patent leather pants and small hoop earrings. She wore her hair down in a middle part and a thin necklace.

Her sister Madison wore a plunging black minidress with silver stripes across the front and a natural makeup look. She paired the dress with tons of silver jewelry and a matching hairstyle with her sister.