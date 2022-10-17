Victoria Justice shared a cute outfit selfie wearing a black heart-detail suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Victoria Justice looked cute this week as she shared a mirror selfie from a bathroom, showing off her outfit.

The American actress and singer looked gorgeous, as always, wearing a black pantsuit with heart details on the pockets and hems.

She dared to show some skin as she ditched a top underneath her suit in favor of a black, lacy bralette.

She paired her look with white pointed ankle boots, which gave the monochrome outfit a retro feel.

The Victorious star wore her long brown hair loose and straight, and her glam makeup with feline winged eyeliner.

She accessorized with gold jewelry, including a pendant necklace and dangling pearl earrings.

She held up the peace sign, posing in the bathroom for a photo, which she shared on her Instagram story for her 23.1 million followers.

Victoria Justice poses for a bathroom mirror selfie. Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice gets spooked at Horror Nights

Victoria Justice was getting into the Halloween spirit this week as she attended Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed for photos with her friends and some sinister-looking characters who were dressed up to work at the event.

Victoria looked cool and casual wearing a tie-dye cropped t-shirt and wide-legged jeans with ripped knees. She wore Converse high-tops on her feet, presumably to run away from the theme park horrors.

She shared the snaps on social media, writing, “Had the spookiest time ever at @horrornights !! Especially when we got stuck on the Harry Potter ride 😱. Swipe to the end. Seriously though, amazing night! 👻🖤.”

At the end of her post, she included a video of her and her friends getting scared on the Harry Potter ride, which broke down as they were on it! In the darkened video, we hear Victoria saying, “this is scary…help me!” as she holds her friend’s hand.

Victoria Justice attends Rise Festival

This week, Victoria also attended Rise Festival in the Mojave desert, just outside Las Vegas.

Rise Festival, which credits itself as the “world’s largest sky lantern release,” also includes music acts, art, and food and drink. Biodegradable lanterns are lit and released into the air at night in a spectacular display, and, as the festival has a big focus on sustainability, all evidence is cleared up after the event.