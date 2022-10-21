Victoria Justice is rocking a skimpy bikini and reminding fans that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Victoria Justice landed in Las Vegas for a girls’ trip; and from the looks of it, her latest trip was a fantastic time.

The Nickelodeon star recently posted several shots from her trip to Sin City, and bikinis were a common theme.

She shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories for the enjoyment of her 23.2 million followers.

The Victorious alum started strong with a skimpy bikini as she posed next to an obelisk containing a magnificent healing crystal.

Smaller stones surrounded the obelisk, adding to the relaxing vibe of the space.

She posed in a spa with mosaic tiling as she held the crystal, perhaps absorbing the healing energy.

Victoria Justice thrills in skimpy bikini

On the ceiling, there were lights surrounding the spa’s perimeter as Victoria was front and center of the shot.

Victoria’s bikini was a piece of art with a string top and white crochet design, adding a semi-sheer illusion to the two-piece but keeping it PG-13.

Her taut tummy, tiny waist, and curvy figure were undeniable as she pivoted her hips and lifted one foot slightly.

The child actress wore stylish french braids with her dark hair parted down the center. She looked down and to the side with a smile, perhaps due to some self-care.

Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

The actress was barefoot and beautiful with a dark manicure and matching pedicure. She tagged Resorts World LV, the home of a few notable residencies.

Victoria Justice’s latest acting projects

Although Victoria’s work on Nickelodeon made her a household name, she has transitioned into other work since Victorious wrapped in 2013.

Most recently, Victoria starred in The Perfect Pairing, a romantic comedy about a Los Angeles-based wine executive who travels to Australia and finds love. The Netflix film also starred Sex/Life actor Adam Demos as Victoria’s love interest.

And The Perfect Pairing wasn’t Victoria’s only new work in 2022. A quick trip to her IMDB revealed that she wrapped filming on a film called The Tutor, also starring Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund.

Although Victoria has moved on from Nickelodeon, she hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

She told MTV, “The fact that I actually ended up getting my own show on Nickelodeon, which is kind of like winning the lottery, is the most insane thing ever. I genuinely feel like I did manifest it.”

As Victoria’s career continues to blossom, fans never know what to expect next from the actress, whose career has spanned two decades.