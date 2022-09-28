Victoria Justice dazzles in a tube top, says ‘polka dots make me happy’

Victoria Justice looked stunning in a brand new photo. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Image Press Agency

Victoria Justice looked playful in polka dots in a new snap shared with fans.

The Victorious actress posted the stunning photo as she waited on an elevator, capturing her reflection in a nearby mirror with a selfie.

She wore a simple black tube top and paired it with some high-waisted black and white polka dot pants for a fun but classy look.

Victoria accessorized the outfit with several gold rings, necklaces of varying thicknesses and lengths, and a small black patterned shoulder bag.

Holding up her phone to the mirror, which was wrapped in a marble effect phone case, some perfectly manicured nails can be seen in a deep shade of navy.

She appeared to be holding a black garment in her other hand in the photograph, possibly a black blazer to complete her outfit.

Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

The 29-year-old sported a sleek and straight hairstyle, with her long brown locks falling over her bare shoulders.

Her makeup was flawless, pairing some bold brows with some subtle eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Sharing the photo via Instagram Stories, she added some text that read, “polka dots make me happy.”

Victoria Justice stuns in plunging cutout dress

Victoria’s Instagram is home to a whopping 23 million followers, who love to see what the actress is up to.

Earlier this year, she starred in the 2022 Netflix rom-com A Perfect Pairing, where she played Lola Alvarez, an LA-based wine executive.

Justice regularly used her Instagram to promote the movie, but recently she took a break from that to share Vegas vibes only.

In the photo shared with fans, she rocks a slinky black cutout dress, showing some skin as she smiles for the camera.

She showcased her curves in the side-profile shot, which contains a neon background of red, yellow, and blue lights.

In the next photo, the lights are the perfect backdrop to highlight the gown, as Victoria poses confidently with a hand on her hip.

Showing the plunging neckline and torse cutouts, she captioned the image, “Vegas, baby!” with a pink love-heart emoji.

She tagged her location at the Japanese restaurant WAKUDA in Las Vegas.

Victoria Justice braless in white cutout dress with amazing view

Victoria proved she can rock a cutout dress in any season by posting a summery snap earlier this year sporting a gorgeous white number.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, she tagged herself in Malibu as she posed in front of a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

The actress was stunning in a plunging neckline attached to the dress’s skirt with circular silver hardware.

She accessorized the Revolve dress with large hoop earrings and a few silver rings.

The image was shared as the actress celebrated Independence Day, captioning the post with an ocean pun, “[eye emoji] SEA YOU! Happy 4th!”