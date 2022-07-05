Victoria Justice braless in white cutout dress with amazing view

Victoria Justice wished fans a happy Fourth of July wearing a low-cut white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Victoria Justice was a vision in white on the Malibu beaches this Fourth of July.

The actress, 29, shared a photo carousel with her 22.6 million followers that showed her standing in front of a picturesque beachfront. Justice flourished in her Independence Day outfit through the series of hair-blowing-in-the-wind solo shots that put her white dress on full display.

Victoria Justice rocked a low-cut dress with a cutout design

The Victorious star wore an all-white dress from Revolve with a flattering “deep V” cut both in the front and the back. Justice also showed off her midsection while wearing the piece, which featured front cutouts that were held together with circular silver rings.

For the caption, the actress shared a pun with her followers regarding the blue ocean that made up the background of the photos.

“SEA YOU! Happy 4th,” Justice wrote.

Justice also shared a video on her Instagram story wearing the white dress to wish her fans a happy holiday.

“Sending love & good vibes to you guys wherever you are,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

Many fans took to Justice’s comment section with corresponding puns and compliments on her look.

“Love your dress Vic, hope you’ve had a good day. Sending you a wave,” one follower wrote with a wink face emoji.

Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

“I sea multiple views but you are the prettiest,” another fan wrote.

Pic credit: @victoriajustice/Instagram

Justice on her new Netflix movie A Perfect Pairing

When she isn’t posing on a beach, Victoria Justice can be seen in a new Netflix romantic comedy.

The film, A Perfect Pairing, was released in late May and stars Justice as a Los Angeles wine executive.

In a recent interview with BackstageOL, Justice spoke about her character Lola and how she admired playing such a strong woman.

“That’s one of the things that I love most about my character Lola is that she is so ambitious and she’s so confident and has so much moxie and isn’t afraid to go after what she wants,” she said.

“She’s outspoken, and she really is such a big risk-taker, she leaves everything back home and flies to an entirely different country to possibly land this account, and I think the story really goes to show you that with great risk can come great reward.”

Along with her co-star Adam Demos, the two said that the film will help viewers “escape” and is best watched with good company and a nice comfy couch.

“You’ll feel like you’re in Oz, and you’ll feel all the good feelings too,” Demos said.

The new feel-good film, directed by Stuart McDonald, is now officially available to stream on Netflix.