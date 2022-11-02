Victoria Justice stuns on the 2018 Los Angeles amfAR Gala red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Victoria Justice looked incredible in an all-black look.

She channeled the Black Swan for a recent Halloween party and she did not disappoint.

The actress wore a lace black corset and a short black tutu skirt, revealing her amazing physique. She added black tights and boots underneath.

The Netflix star paired it with an impressive black eyeshadow look, a large silver crown, and a bold red lip.

She also shared a photo with her friend Nikia Lee, who went as Natalie Portman’s character Alice from the 2000s film Closer. She wore a bright pink wig with bangs and a full silver outfit.

From her bikini looks to wearing cutout dresses, Victoria has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Victoria Justice’s all-black look

A few days ago Victoria attended a chic luncheon for Netflix’s Latinas In Hollywood event, and she did so in style.

She wore a black suit set with a black bralette underneath. Both the blazer and the pants had heart-shaped detailing.

The actress paired the look with layered gold necklaces, white boots, and dewy makeup.

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Gilbert Muniz.

The night was hosted by Netflix and Elle Magazine. Actress Zoe Saldana and Camilla Mendes were also in attendance.

Victoria started her relationship with Netflix after starring in the original film A Perfect Pairing which was released back in May.

Victoria Justice’s skincare routine

From starting her acting career when she was just ten years old to turning 30 next year, Victoria has been able to sustain her clean skin.

The actress recently shared her skincare routine that she does every morning, and it only includes a few products.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said that when it comes to her skin, “I wash it with a gentle gel cleanser in the morning and make sure to take off every trace of my makeup at night. I try to moisturize it as much as possible and wear a hat when I’m in the sun. I also use a tinted moisturizer with SPF daily.”

The former Nickelodeon star also shared her favorite beauty secret to use if her skin gets an unwanted blemish. “Cover a small pimple with a dark brown eye pencil to make it look like a beauty mark. It works really well if the pimple is in the right place.”

Victoria frequently posts pictures of herself makeup free to her 23 million followers on Instagram.