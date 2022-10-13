Victoria Beckham poses at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

There’s no denying the fact that Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her days as part of the iconic ’90s girl group Spice Girls.

She was a fashionista back then, and she’s still a true fashionista now, with some of the most impressive fashion statements of all time.

Victoria is considered the type of woman who starts trends because people look up to her when narrowing down style decisions.

With over 30.3 million followers on Instagram, it’s obvious that people are focused on Victoria’s overall style on a day-to-day basis.

She was recently spotted arriving at The Mark Hotel in New York City after spending a bit of time shopping at a Balenciaga store.

Designer labels will always be the name of the game for someone like Victoria, whose latest green dress is way too iconic to ignore.

Victoria Beckham looks stylish in a green gown

While walking through the flashy and magical streets of New York City, Victoria wore a fabulous green gown paired with the perfect accessories for her.

The dress was designed with a V-neck top, creating a plunging illusion over her chest area. Since the dress was sleeveless, her shoulders and arms were also perfectly visible.

The dress came with a high slit at the bottom, allowing her the chance to show off her incredibly toned legs.

Victoria completed the look with a pair of black and clear pointed high heels, a green purse that almost perfectly matched her dress, a watch, a necklace, and a pair of oversized, black sunglasses.

Plunging necklines look amazing on Victoria Beckham

In a beautiful Reel that Victoria shared on Instagram, she again wore another dress with a plunging neckline. This time though, the dress was black.

It was also sleeveless, showing off a lot of skin on her upper half. The dress was designed with a cut-out section to show off a few inches of her stomach above her belly button.

In the clip, Victoria described some of her favorite makeup products to utilize whenever she’s trying to achieve beautiful glowing skin.

She promoted her own beauty line by adding a caption that said, “Over [the] summer I have loved using the [Victoria Beckham Beauty] Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer on the body for the most beautiful glow.”

Since Victoria’s skin was glowing beautifully while she filmed that video, it’s safe to assume her beauty line probably works quite well.