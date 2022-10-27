Victoria Beckham is a sexy cat in black latex suit

Victoria Beckham channeled her inner cat for a recent picture that was all legs, latex, and fashion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Victoria Beckham may have chosen the name Posh Spice in the super girl group, The Spice Girls, but her latest look was very much giving Feline Spice vibes.

The wife of David Beckham took to Instagram to share some sultry photos wearing head-to-toe black and adding a cat mask as she got into the Halloween spirit, much to the delight of her fans.

Victoria has been quite busy this week, doing press and appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Luckily for her fans, she has documented every moment, thanks to her social media accounts and 30.3 million Instagram followers.

The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder treated her fans to a British Vogue Throwback, which was worth bringing back from the archives.

At least Victoria’s followers thought so because the share earned her 113k likes and countless comments.

Victoria Beckham channels a cat for British Vogue

The video began with Victoria in a white robe as she brainstormed a few ideas. The purpose of Victoria’s brainstorming session remained a mystery, perhaps to be illuminated later.

Victoria donned a few seductive outfits, including a strapless silver cocktail dress and a strapless satin gown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She pondered the ideas with a gold mask on her face and said, “Just spice up your life,” a clear reference to the girl group that made her a household name.

Her caption read, “Planning on Posh this Halloween?!😂🤪 x kisses @Edward_Enninful @BritishVogue #Throwback #SpiceUpYourLife.”

Although Victoria often appears serious in photos, the video highlighted her cheeky sense of humor. So too, did her recent appearance on a Bravo late night show.

Victoria Beckham appears on WWHL with Anne Hathaway

Victoria Beckham was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside actress Anne Hathaway.

Andy invited his guests to play one of his clever games, with one called “So Posh or Oh Gosh?”

As one might infer from the name of the game, Victoria relived past outfits and stated whether or not she approved of her looks.

One particular outfit was a twinning outfit with David from a1999 Versace Club Gala Party in London.

Victoria recalled her and David’s thought process before choosing the ensembles. She said, “We really considered those outfits. I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet.”

Victoria continued, “It does haunt me, but I love it.”

Finally, the designer conceded that the ensemble, matching Gucci jackets, was inappropriate and a faux pas because the party was for Versace.