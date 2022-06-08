Victoria Beckham in tight black catsuit for bathroom show off

Victoria Beckham is showing off her curves in a skintight spandex ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is proving that she hasn’t aged a day since her rise to fame even though she’s 48 now. Posh Spice has been busy working on her own fashion and beauty lines, and it seems obvious that whatever she’s doing is working well.

Although the fashionista leads a busy life between her own business, her husband David Beckham’s busy line of work, and having raised four children, Victoria handles the work and challenges of life in stride.

The mom of four recently shared a quick bathroom selfie with her 30.1+ million Instagram followers, where she showed off a new look from her fashion line. The post gained over 117,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Victoria Beckham wears skintight spandex in bathroom selfie

While out at The River Cafe in London, Victoria seemed to have snuck away to the ladies’ room, where she snapped a quick picture of herself. She opened her post, “A @therivercafelondon bathroom selfie because why not?” and added a couple of laughing emojis.

She added that she’s wearing full-body wear from her own line and that the top of her outfit will be available to buy soon.

As fans viewed the photo, they see Victoria standing in front of a large mirror with a panel of glass behind her. She stands tall in sharp black stiletto heels and long black leggings that open at the ankles. The ensemble is tied together with a black turtle neck shirt, each article of clothing hugging every curve of the singer’s body.

Showing off curves is something that the fashion designer admires, as she believes being thin is outdated now and has designed many of her clothes to show off everyone’s perfect curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria Beckham shares her secret for the perfect round bottom

According to Victoria, the best way a woman can make her greatest asset look shapely is all in the cut of the dress she’s wearing. As a fashion designer herself, Victoria had to work out the best way to make clothes the most flattering on a woman’s figure.

While speaking with Grazia, she posed the rhetorical question, “Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right?”

She revealed, “For that, you need a really tight-knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places. You need fully fashioned details, considered and perfectly placed to create a really flattering silhouette. That’s how you make what I call the ultimate sucky-sucky dress.”

Although that isn’t the official name of any of the clothing items available through Victoria Beckham’s fashion line, her website boasts collections of shapewear, daily wear, and accessories such as shoes, jewelry, and eyewear.