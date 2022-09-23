Victoria Beckham in sports bra promotes sales

Victoria Beckham close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Victoria Beckham posed in some light blue spandex activewear as she promoted sales for her new and final collection in collaboration with Reebok.

Formerly Posh Spice, on this occasion she looked more Sporty Spice as she posed on the floor in front of weights in a modern-looking gym.

Dressed in icy blue gym leggings, her skintight clothing choice showed off how hard she works out in her spare time.

She teamed the leggings with a matching sports bra, and some pastel blue sneakers.

Snapping the pic in a mirror in front of her, her phone partially covers her face, and the spotlight in the room creates shadows that highlight her toned body.

The photo was shared via Instagram Stories, which are only available to view for 24 hours. She excitedly wrote, “Shop my final #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham collection!!”

She shared a link to the collection, which will be her seventh and final line with the sportswear brand.

Pic credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham launches new colorful performance wear

The 48-year-old wears the Reebok X VB Seamless Bra priced at $90, the Reebok X VB Seamless Leggings priced at $120, and the Reebok X VB Runner Sneaker priced at $220.

The whole outfit has three color options, Fresh Blue, Black and Ultima Orange with Beckham sporting the icy pastel shade of Fresh Blue.

Victoria also posted the same photo to her Instagram grid, where she captioned, “Nothing like a subtle pop of colour for your gym kit!”

The carousel post also contained a video of her working out in the performance wear set, laying on a hot pink mat and exercising her abs.

She went on to say “we’ve worked with a tightly woven, matte concept fabric designed to sculpt the body in all the right places, flattering the tummy and lifting the bum🍑”

We’re sure it will be a hit amongst fans, who undoubtedly will want to look as incredible as Victoria does in the gym.

Victoria Beckham looks fabulous on ‘challenging hike’

When she isn’t working out in the gym, Victoria takes to the hills and recently shared with her Instagram followers that she was in Colorado on a rather challenging climb.

Rocking another skintight ensemble, a black baseball cap, and some shades, she filmed the stunning view behind her from her Aspen location.

She tagged famous footballer husband David Beckham on the video, captioning the post “BREAKING NEWS @davidbeckham !! I’m here!! 😂 Super tough hike this morning in Aspen! You can’t beat a “high altitude work out!!”

A fan who is perhaps familiar with the challenging altitude said, “Take a few seconds to get your breath back, drink plenty of water 🙂.”

Pic credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

The fashion designer looked as fabulous as ever speaking to her camera, shining with a healthy glow as she worked hard to climb the mountain.