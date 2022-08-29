Victoria Beckham in skintight spandex is breathless on ‘pretty major hike’

Victoria Beckham was out of breath as she hiked with David Beckham in Aspen. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, went on a major hike in skintight spandex while in Aspen, Colorado, last week.

The 48-year-old Spice Girl was hiking with her husband, former soccer star David Beckham, and it looked like the pair were seriously putting in the mileage.

Victoria posted a short, breathless clip of their walk on her Instagram Story. She was decked out in figure-hugging black sports gear, which included short shorts and a tank top. She also had a black baseball cap, a rucksack, and a pair of shades hanging from the top.

The English singer was totally out of breath as she told her fans, “So we’re here in Aspen on a pretty major hike.” Despite the physical exertion, Victoria still looked fabulous and didn’t have a bead of sweat on her.

She panned the camera around to give fans a look at the stunning and vast scenery and said in her Posh Spice clipped upper-class accent, “but look at the views.”

At this point, working-class David could be heard mocking his wife’s accent in the background. He joked, “I hope you’re not putting that dodgy accent on.”

Victoria responded to the witty quip, “This is just how I talk.”

Victoria Beckham looked fabulous on a ‘challenging’ hike

Victoria also posted a regular video to Instagram, showing further views of the surroundings and calling the walk “challenging” and “hot.” Once again, she sounded really out of breath but also looked incredibly fit in the black spandex outfit.

The only difference in her outfit from the first video was she was now wearing sunglasses.

In her caption, she tagged in her husband and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS @davidbeckham !! I’m here!! 😂 Super tough hike this morning in Aspen! You can’t beat a “high altitude work out!!”

Victoria Beckham has been battling Nicola Peltz feud rumors

Victoria was likely pleased to escape the recent negative headlines surrounding her and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Since Victoria’s son, Brooklyn, married Nicola earlier this year, there have been rumors of a feud between the two women.

The rumors started when the new bride chose to wear a wedding dress not designed by Victoria. And further speculation mounted when an insider allegedly claimed that Nicola didn’t want her mother-in-law involved in the wedding.

However, Brooklyn and Nicola recently gave an interview with Variety where they condemned the rumors as mere tabloid gossip. Brooklyn said, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Victoria seemed to give the interview her blessing when she reposted a pic of her son on the cover of Variety and wrote, “Looking good Brooklyn.”