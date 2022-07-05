Victoria Beckham in racy photoshoot talks body shaming

Victoria Beckham spoke to Vogue Australia about the pitfalls of fame, including body-shaming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMadWorldwide

Victoria Beckham’s featured on the July cover of Vogue Australia and has some things to say about past body-shaming she had to endure after rising to the top of the celebrity world.

Not only that, but she talked about her happy marriage to husband David Beckham and revealed her daughter Harper is really unimpressed with her outfits from her Spice Girls days.

The singer-turned fashion designer looked stunning on the cover in a white, long, silk gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Gucci, a massive, black, puffy jacket by Marc Jacobs, and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Her hair was down in waves, parted in the middle, and her make-up was glamorous with a cat-eye and pale pink lip.

Victoria Beckham got candid about having to endure body-shaming in the past

The 48-year-old, who has frequently been criticized for being too thin, talked about what it was like having her body scrutinized while working in the limelight.

“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh,’ I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh,” she sadly told the publication.

Even after her son was born, when a woman is feeling her most vulnerable, she claims a magazine heavily zeroed in on her figure. She said, “After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”

It’s truly unbelievable and something that is unlikely to happen today, at least not without a healthy dose of raised eyebrows.

Chris Evans once weighed Victoria on television in front of an audience

The former Spice Girl even recalled when she was on a TV show with Chris Evans doing an interview, and the host brought out a scale to force her to weigh herself on television in front of an audience.

She told Vogue, “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago, and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.”

She continued, ‘It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Her daughter Harper is unimpressed with her past outfits

She recounted a chat with her daughter Harper who chastised her mother for wearing such short skirts during her Spice Girls days. Victoria revealed, “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'”

And, of course, in the candid chat, Victoria had to mention her husband, former footballer David, gushing, “We are still very close. We love each other. He’s my everything.”