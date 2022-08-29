Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria show off legs and matching hats

Eva Longoria and pal Victoria Beckham got some sun-soaking in while showing off toned legs and matching outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Victoria Beckham and pal Eva Longoria got their sun-soaking in together as they posed for a fun snap while looking nearly identical.

As shared by Victoria on her Instagram Stories, the long-time pals, who began their friendship in 2007 after David Beckham signed on to play with the Los Angeles club LA Galaxy, looked to be lavishing in some quality time sans kids while working in some twinning at the same time.

Eva was sporting an all-black ensemble, with her top concealed by her hair hanging freely over her shoulders.

Black bottoms cropped off at her upper thighs, with the exact style of garment not visible, though fans could guess she was wearing either shorts or a skirt.

A dark-hued trucker hat rested on her head with the words Tequila emblazoned across the front.

Victoria rocked a nearly-identical look to that of her friend, being seen with a low-cut black tank top on and a black skirt that rested high up on her leg.

The former Spice Girls singer also wore a trucker cap on her head in a style that perfectly matched Eva’s, though Victoria’s choice remained free of embellishments.

Pic credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

The twosome gave perfect smiles at the camera while Victoria captioned the snap with “Kisses” before tagging Eva.

Although snaps of the duo together are rare, Eva and Victoria have been enjoying much more time together lately, kicking off the good times in the spring just ahead of Victoria’s son’s wedding.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham coordinate their wedding outfits

Speaking with People (The TV Show!) earlier this year, Eva shared some of the behind-the-scenes activity happening ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s nuptials.

“I just go into her closet normally and go, ‘I need a dress,'” Eva joked about her clothing-sharing with Victoria, adding that she “tells me” the item she should wear.

“She’s like, ‘Do you like the black or the green?’ And I say, ‘Black.’ She goes, ‘Great. Green.'”

Everyday wear is not the only thing Eva borrows from Victoria, as the actress revealed that she used one of Victoria’s own designs as her wedding dress.

Eva Longoria says she used Victoria Beckham’s design for her wedding dress

Continuing to speak with People, Eva shared more intimate details about her history and closeness with Victoria, namely discussing her decision to wear a gown designed by the former Spice Girl for her own vow exchange.

“It wasn’t my first rodeo, and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant,” Eva told the magazine about going to Victoria for help for her wedding to Jose Baston in 2016.

“So, I went to London a couple times for fittings, and we went over fabric and styles. She pulled out all these fabrics and every single dress she’s ever made. We looked at all the tops, bottoms, zippers, styles, and it was a really fun experience,” she added.