Professional fisher Vicky Stark looked stunning as she enjoyed a day on the water while waiting to catch some swordfish.

The 37-year-old blonde beauty is not only skilled as a fisher, but she also has a physique that rivals the most popular fitness models and influencers on social media.

As an avid fisher, Vicky can usually be found on a boat soaking up the sunshine in a bikini, and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent share.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky recorded herself as she soaked up the sun aboard a boat with a cold drink nearby. She set her video to the song To Stay by PLUM.

The Miami, Florida native was clad in head-to-toe marine-inspired gear. Vicky sported a teal and white bikini with a white tank from The Qualified Captain over the top, mirrored sunglasses, and a Hooked Soul embroidered ball cap.

Vicky accessorized with a gold anchor pendant necklace and gold starfish stud earrings. She flashed her brilliant smile for the video, panning the camera to show off her curves and sculpted abs.

After relaxing for a bit, Vicky shared footage of her boyfriend, Captain Ryan Eidelstein, before showing herself wrestling with a swordfish over the side of the boat.

She captioned the video, shared with her 243,000 followers, “Chillin in the sun & waiting for the bite! 🥳 ☀️ #catchandrelease #swordfish #miamifishing #offshore.”

Vicky Stark reps Kaenon eyewear

Along with her fishing talent, Vicky’s jaw-dropping physique, up-to-the-minute bikini wardrobe, and infectious smile make her the perfect candidate to advertise her favorite brands online.

Vicky has a growing following across social media — she also boasts 573,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, @VickyStark, and an additional 143,000 on Facebook — so it’s no surprise she would bring in plenty of views for advertisers.

Last summer, Vicky posed on a swing in the sand, clad in a Fuschia-hued bikini, sunglasses, and a cowgirl hat. Vicky’s sunglasses were compliments of Japanese optics brand Kaenon. Kaenon’s mission is “to make high-performance eyewear that is ‘Clearly Better’ to enhance your life outside.”

Designed in California and crafted in Italy, Kaenon offers a wide variety of eyewear for men and women, which can be purchased at their website, Kaenon.com, or from a variety of local optical retailers across the U.S.

Vicky fishes, paddleboards, and kayaks to stay bikini-ready

In order to keep her body bikini-ready year-round, Vicky engages in plenty of physical activity. Fishing itself can be a workout, requiring knowledge, skill, and physical ability.

Vicky, who admittedly loves fishing and “anything on the water,” also paddleboards to burn calories. In the post below, from October 2021, she posed on a see-through paddleboard in the Bahamas while exploring the beautiful turquoise waters. She repped SUPmarine Boards™️ in the IG post, which offers stand-up paddleboards (SUP) and other “innovative aquatic toys.”

Vicky also loves to kayak, even bringing along her trusty canine companion, as seen in the post below. Kayaking is a great way to improve aerobic fitness, flexibility, and strength.

Clearly, Vicky’s time spent on the water isn’t just all fun and sun — she also incorporates fitness into her lifestyle, and it shows.