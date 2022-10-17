Vicky Pattison at The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in October 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Vicky Pattison wowed her followers by posting a throwback photo from her summer holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The British TV star looked amazing as she posed in the pool, wearing a nude-colored string bikini from Monday Swimwear and a Louis Vuitton scarf tied around her head.

She accessorized her summery look with sunglasses from Quay Australia and a simple gold necklace and bracelet by jewelry brand Abbott Lyon.

The curvy beauty wore her hair down, and her skin looked glowing from her time in the sunshine.

Vicky explained in her stories that she was posting throwbacks so that she could make a highlight of her time in Greece and joked she would soon leave her followers in “autumnal peace” once she uploaded all of her memories.

The Geordie Shore star loves to document her travels and already has vacation highlights on her page, including Santorini, Corfu, Capri, and Sorrento.

Vicky looks stunning in the pool as she poses in the Mykonos sunshine. Pic credit: @vickypattison/Instagram

Vicky Pattison shares her stylish vacation looks

Vicky looked terrific on her vacations in Mykonos and Santorini. She shared some of her favorite outfits in a reel on Instagram, with details on where to find each item.

In the cover image for the video, Vicky looked gorgeous, wearing a strapless cream dress from the Australian brand Meshki and metallic strappy sandals from Pretty Little Thing.

Her brown hair was shoulder-length, minus the hair extensions that she often wears, and she looked stunning while posing in the sunset, holding a clutch bag.

The video then flicked to her various looks, showing the TV star in an enviable wardrobe of gorgeous dresses and swimwear options.

Vicky Pattison gets ready for Halloween

Vicky, along with many other celebs, is already getting into the Halloween holiday spirit.

The brunette beauty shared a video on Instagram, which included a smooth transition into a sexy pumpkin.

The video shows bare-faced Vicky lip-syncing to the words, “Halloween is coming, you have to get ready,” before flipping the camera to reveal a full face of makeup in a look that was equal parts sexy and scary!

The video was made to advertise a lip kit from her own cosmetics line, No Filter Beauty, which she co-founded with the makeup artist Lo Dias.

Vicky captioned the video, “Head to @nofilterbeauty now to get your Halloween makeup essentials!!! Including the ‘Spicy’ lip kit which we used to create this super sexy/scary pumpkin look!!! 🎃🧡.”