Vicky Pattison poses in black lingerie, tiny red bikini

Vicky Pattison bared all for a lingerie photoshoot with Pour Moi. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Vicky Pattison set pulses racing in black lingerie, showing off her curves and ample assets in a bra, matching panties, stockings, and sexy suspenders. If that wasn’t enough, she also posed in a tiny red bikini.

She stood in front of a white wall with gold decoration, and had her hair styled in loose waves with glam makeup to match. The Geordie Shore star was modeling for lingerie brand Pour Moi and thanked them for the photoshoot in an Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote, “Insta versus Reality… Photoshoot edition! Today I was back shooting with my faves at @pourmoiltd for our brand new spring/summer collection!!”

After posing in black lingerie, Vicky wore a red bikini for the ‘reality’ part of her Instagram post

Despite how glamorous the photos looked, Vicky revealed in her caption that it was “typical British weather,” and she wasn’t super comfortable.

She wrote, “But it wasn’t all sexy poses and lols… Typical British weather absolutely done us and I spent the vast majority of my day freezing my t**s off, getting soaked in the p***ing down rain and hugging my hot water bottle in between takes.”

In the second shot, Vicky is seen in a tiny red bikini, hovering under a fluffy robe with a hot water bottle between her legs, making a cringe face. Clearly, it represented the “reality” part of her Instagram post.

Vicky went on holiday with her fiance Ercan Ramada

It’s not the first time this week the Ex on the Beach star was spotted wearing a red bikini on her Instagram. Just a couple of days ago, she shared a photo dump from a holiday with fiance Ercan Ramada at Newlands Lodges in the U.K.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She went makeup-free with her wet hair slicked back, sitting in a hot tub outside at night, and holding a glass of what appeared to be champagne.

Vicky claimed it was “just what the doctor ordered” after she recently underwent fertility testing to see if she was a viable candidate for freezing her eggs.

Also in the photo series were tons of photos of her dog Milo, the lodge, and a delicious breakfast.

Vicky revealed how she keeps her body toned and healthy

As for how the reality star keeps her body looking taut and toned, she gave her tips to Closer in January. Vicky claimed she enjoys getting fresh air and takes her dog Milo for a 1-hour walk every day, saying it makes her “much happier, healthier and more balanced.”

Of course, diet is even more important and the Judge Geordie star revealed she loves drinking smoothies. She told the publication, “I love waking up in the morning and having a juice; it’s a great way to start off your day.”

She also said she likes to sneak some spinach into her smoothies so as not to taste it, saying, “I’m all for sneaking fruits and veggies into my body any way that I can.”