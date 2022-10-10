Vicky Pattison leans back in skimpy bikini to catch some rays

Vicky Pattison lays out by the pool in a sexy two-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

British actor and reality star Vicky Pattison is a social media sensation and has a huge following of 5.2 million social media followers.

She loves to document her travels and her many adventures while showing off her stunning figure in designer looks and sexy bathing suit shots.

Vicky recently vacationed in Mykonos, Greece, and laid poolside in a tiny copper-colored bikini while working on her tan.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style with a halter neck, made by ASOS, in a rust glitter color. The string bikini showed off Vicky’s curves beautifully.

The skimpy bottoms were high-cut with ties on the sides in the same dazzling rust color. The poolside ensemble definitely made a splash and sent temperatures soaring.

Vicky topped off the look with dark shades made by Quay Australia, and her medium-length hair hung down in beachy waves for a stunning summertime look.

Vicky Pattison rose to fame when she starred on MTV

Vicky was a cast member of the MTV reality show, Geordie Shore, which was the British equivalent of American hit show, Jersey Shore. She starred on the show from 2011 to 2014.

Even though she does hold a degree in Drama, Vicky decided to continue on the reality television route by starring on multiple reality shows over the next decade — including I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and Ex on the Beach.

Vicky also starred on several game shows and talk shows such as Virtually Famous, Loose Women, and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Most recently, she was a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef, which led to a guest judge spot on the same show in 2022.

Vicky is also a Sunday Times Bestselling author

Vicky has written four books, and her most recent book, The Secret to Happy, was released over the summer. The self-help read quickly hit the Sunday Times (UK) Bestseller list.

In her newest book, Vicky discusses her lowest moments of heartbreak and mental health issues, and how she found the inner strength to keep fighting while staying true to herself.

In an emotional Instagram post, Vicky said, “I don’t promise to have all the answers- but I can promise you that after reading this book, you won’t feel so alone or lost.” She told followers that she wants to help people “be happy, build resilience, banish self doubt and live the life you deserve.”