Vicky Pattison in skimpy bikini says ‘thick thighs save lives’

Vicky Pattison’s thick thighs could save lives. Pic credit: @vickypattison/Instagram

Vicky Pattison showed that summer rages on in her neck of the woods as she shared an important message about saving lives.

She shared a two-part post on her Instagram page for the enjoyment of her 5.2 million followers.

The first part of the post featured Vicky sitting on a concrete corner with her arms in the air while she posed in a bikini.

Vicky brought the post to life for the second part of the post, which showed a short video while she wore the same two-piece.

Vicky rocked long acrylic nails in a neutral beige color.

She sported aviator sunglasses with gold rims to protect her eyes from harmful UV rays.

Vicky Pattison stuns in skimpy bikini

Her brown hair was in a center part with soft waves which cascaded down her back.

She wore a gorgeous two-piece swimsuit with peach, pink, green, and white colors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The top half of the bikini featured a halterneck wrapped around the bodice and then around her neck.

The bikini bottoms featured a high cut, which flattered her curvy hips and emphasized her “thick thighs.”

The caption read, “Thick thighs save livesssssss…. The picture versus the video… 🎥💕☀️ What was your favourite memory from the summer?? Still chasing the sun guys.. and if you’re the same and looking for cute swimwear, like this bad boy make sure you check out @missyempire!! Don’t worry though- if your mind is firmly in autumn fashions they’ve got loads of gorgeous coats, Co-ords, ath-leisure wear and collections from @loveisland mega babes @geesteelx and @mary_bedford 😍.”

For readers who were unaware, Vicky was born in England and starred on famous UK reality shows like Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach. Vicky has been open about her battles with weight loss, and she even wrote a self-help book.

The self-help book is The Secret To Happy: How to Build Resilience, Banish Self-Doubt and Live the Life You Deserve.

Vicky Pattison discusses weight loss

Vicky opened up about the unhealthy mental health ideas which led her to yo-yo dieting. She revealed that the media contributed to her unhealthy weight ideals.

Vicky shared, “I grew up believing that in order to be happy or successful or considered desirable, you have to be waif-like,’ she recalls, referencing the size 0-fixated celebrity gossip media culture of the noughties. ‘And for someone like me, that body shape is just not in the locker.'”

Since Vicki first appeared on the airwaves, her weight has fluctuated, but she has gained control over her unhealthy thinking patterns.

Vicky now advocates for healthy eating and self-acceptance.