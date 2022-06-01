Vicky Pattison in her undies for May Madness

Vicky Pattison went down to her undies to pose for a lingerie ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison is stripping down to her underwear for May Madness, showing off all of her curves for a little bit of cash for a lingerie advertisement.

Vicky shared a video montage that featured several different clips of herself in varying lingerie sets and poses as she gave steely stares to the camera and even gave a few smiles and a laugh.

The enticing montage comes as part of an advertisement for the lingerie company Pour Moi and is sure to earn Vicky a pretty penny for sharing the clips with her 5+ million followers.

Vicky Pattison sports undies only for cash

Although fans missed the Pour Moi sale now that it’s June, Vicky’s video is still up for all to view and is sure to give Pour Moi some traffic.

The first part of Vicky’s caption promotes the Pour Moi sale, while the second part gives a little shout-out to the brand: If you’re looking for stylish, perfectly fitting lingerie, Pour Moi is where to go ladies! Don’t miss your chance to shop, sale ends tonight! I’ll put the links to shop to these pieces on my insta story for you guys too.”

She added the hashtag “#ad,” letting fans know that this wasn’t just a post for fun.

In the video, fans see Vicky sporting a magenta one-piece and several bra and underwear combos featuring blue lace, white lace, and pink. The different ensembles show off Vicky’s figure and ample cleavage as she poses in both sitting and standing positions.

Vicky is looking fit, healthy, and happy in the video montage, but the star has revealed that things weren’t always so easy for her professionally.

Vicky Pattison struggled after winning I’m a Celebrity

Winning a show like I’m a Celebrity would usually give cause to celebrate, but for Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, it caused more problems than it solved.

She revealed to The Sun in January, “I had everything I ever wanted. The public liked us, I’d left behind Geordie Shore and I had this new shiny career. But I was convinced that people would realize I wasn’t anything special and it would all be taken away.”

She even admitted that she was showing up late for her work, although she never showed up inebriated, she wasn’t in the right headspace to work. She added, “When you’re doing talk shows you want to be witty and warm, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, not still shaking off the lethargy of five gin and tonics. Once in a while, you can put it down to the Geordie charm, but consistently, it’s just unprofessional. That’s what I was becoming.”

Eventually, her management team stepped in and asked what was making her so unhappy, and she began attending therapy.

Vicky was also inspired to slow her drinking to avoid going down the same road as her father, who has been dealing with alcohol struggles for several years while in and out of the hospital, rehab, and AA meetings.

Fortunately, Vicky is able to be who she is today because of the work she has put in and to have more out of her life than others, “a happy marriage, a good relationship with my kids, I want to be successful.”