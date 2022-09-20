Veronika Rajek wows braless in open robe with a serious question

Veronika Rajek has important questions for her adoring fans. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is showing skin and interacting with her fans with a question about fears.

Her latest share featured a lot of skin, an open robe, and an inquiry for fans.

The Slovakian bombshell is no stranger to asking her fans questions– a quick trip to her Instagram reveals riveting questions, like salty or sweet.

The model appeared to delve into the psyche of viewers, asking about their greatest fear.

Fans could type a response through Veronika’s Instagram Story, which would go directly to her inbox.

The model, who famously said she struggled because of her beauty, took a more relatable approach, asking a question that anyone could answer. And although the responses were not public, she likely got some interesting answers.

Veronika Rajek stuns in a white silk robe

Veronika rocked a white silk robe, carefully placed on her chest to leave a little to the imagination. The robe was completely open and elegantly folded over her décolletage, showing her bronzed skin, likely the result of hours under the Miami sun.

Veronika pouted her plump lips, which featured matte lipstick.

She wore a beaded necklace featuring multiple colored beads and a red bracelet.

Her long luscious locks featured natural waves and a side part.

The Fashion Nova face shared the pictures with her 1.4 million followers on her IG Story and also shared a video of her white robe in motion on her main feed. Veronika added a white rock and roll gesture in the corner, completing the photo.

Veronika Rajek’s beautiful interview controversy

Although all press is good press– a 2021 interview with Veronika rubbed many people the wrong way. Veronika revealed that she suffered abuse from women because of jealousy.

Veronika told Jam Press via the NY Post, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly.”

Because of jealousy, Veronika has trouble making friends. She said, “I don’t have many friends but I feel good.”

Veronika doesn’t think she is perfect, but she knows she is beautiful. She continued, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

However, Veronika did offer some invaluable advice. She said, “If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful. If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too.”