Veronika Rajek looked amazing while working out.

Veronika Rajek looked amazing while working up a sweat. The social media influencer took a picture after her gym session; she looked stunning with her amazing physique.

She had on a peach top that cropped perfectly at her waist. She paired it with black biker shorts for a mismatched look. For her shoes, she wore white converse with white ankle socks.

She kept the accessories simple and just wore bracelets.

The model put her hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle to keep her hair out of her face.

She opted for light makeup to compliment her features. She wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The model did a bodyweight workout and opted out of using equipment for this workout. She is known for her petite frame and model figure.

On her Instagram Story, she let her followers know there were no excuses regarding her workout routine.



Veronika Rajek loves her Fashion Nova denim

Veronika is in the mood for denim. As a fashion Nova ambassador, she decided to promote the brand’s trendy outfits to her three million Instagram followers. The online boutique is known for its great denim, so Veronika decided to take it up a notch with her two-piece set.

She wore a cropped bralette that had strategic stitching along the bust. The bralette cut off right at her waist to show off her toned abs. Her top had bleach splatter all over it, with patches of different denim around it.

Veronika paired it with matching midrise pants that cropped above her ankles. To keep the look high fashion, she added powder blue heels.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a beaded necklace with the outfit.

For her makeup, she wore brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wore her hair down with fringe bangs.

What some might not know is Veronika is a football fan. She posted an adorable pink football picture and an even cuter outfit.

She wore a beige corset crop top that showed off her amazing figure. She paired it with white skinny jeans for a chic look.

The social media influencer styled her outfit with her favorite beaded necklace and hoop earrings.

She pulled her bangs back and wore her hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Her makeup looked gorgeous as the blonde bombshell sported rosy cheeks, neutral eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.