Veronika Rajek unzipped in crop top and matching pants for ‘denim mood’

Veronika Rajek is stunning in her latest denim-on-denim look. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian beauty Veronika Rajek stunned in an unzipped denim look this past weekend.

The 26-year-old model touts a “natural face and body” in her Instagram bio, noting that she’s also 5’11”.

The Fashion Nova ambassador frequently shares her latest looks with her 1.3 million followers, constantly gaining thousands of likes in response.

Her recent photo share had her in a “denim mood” as she posed in a denim crop top and matching denim pants.

The outfit had an acid wash appearance and featured two different shades of denim, one lighter and one darker.

The crop top featured a zipper in the middle, a low neckline, and thick straps.

In the first picture, Veronika had her crop top halfway unzipped as she posed, creating a plunging neckline look in the outfit.

Additional photos showed the top zipped up and featured a full view of the pants, which were longer and a little baggy.

This is her latest denim look, but it’s far from the first time Veronika has rocked a denim-on-denim fit.

Veronika Rajek stuns in tiny denim crop top and shorts in transformation video

At the end of July, she shared an Instagram post with her fans that featured a current trend where the video starts in one outfit and shows a transformation into another look.

This time, the video opened with Veronika as she posed in a navy blue pajama set. Wearing the pajamas, she fell backward onto the bed and then bounced back up in a denim look.

The outfit featured a plunging denim crop top that was held together with a metal ring in the middle and some frayed Daisy Dukes.

The outfit showed off her incredibly toned physique once more as she looked stylish in the common ‘fashion faux pas.’

Veronika Rajek stuns in plunging denim button-up and tiny shredded shorts

Even last year, Veronika was working on making denim-on-denim a fashionable look.

In March 2021, she shared a “baby blue” look with her followers. She sported a denim button-up with a plunging Queen Anne neckline, a black belt with a large shiny buckle, and tiny, shredded Daisy Dukes.

Some of the post’s hashtags give hints about styles that Veronika may prefer, as she tagged “denim lover” at the end of the post.

She’s not the only denim lover. Her followers also seem to love the look, with this post, in particular, gaining over 42.2 thousand likes.