Veronika Rajek unbuttons Daisy Dukes without underwear

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian sensation Veronika Rajek has been posing in unbuttoned Daisy Dukes and seemingly going commando.

The former Miss Slovakia contestant, now a Fashion Nova ambassador boasting over 1 million Instagram followers, put on quite the display for her rising fanbase last weekend, posting a selfie video that flaunted her model figure and keeping fans on their toes with the no-undies deal.

Veronika Rajek heats up social media in unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Sharing footage of herself posing indoors and near sliding glass doors opening onto a balcony, the blonde highlighted her endlessly-long legs as she posed in acid-wash and ripped Daisy Dukes – the denim shorts were very much unbuttoned as Rajek paired them with a skimpy, low-cut, and creamy yellow crop top.

Folding one leg slightly while in flat sandals, Veronika swung her hips towards the mirror, smiling as she held her smartphone and definitely showing off her gym-honed abs.

While the unbuttoned shorts likely made fans sweat, Veronika didn’t show too much.

No caption was offered.

The 5’11” star, who has complained about being too good-looking, continues to thrill fans as she tops up her bank balance via the Fashion Nova shout-outs. Earlier this month, she posed in a very dangerous and revealing swimsuit from the affordable apparel label, showing her every curve and attractive features as she tagged FN. “Happy Monday,” a caption read, with Fashion Nova also tagged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronika Rajek knows how to work a theme in swimwear

Making fans green with envy back in March, Veronika updated in a stringy green bikini with matching accessories and, it would seem, a caption to match.

“May your troubles be less and your blessings be more & nothing but happiness come through your door 🍀 Everything green is good money,veggie and Ve,” the Austria-based star wrote.

Celebrating love, life, and laughter in February, the bombshell posed from beaches and back in her swimwear as she told her followers: “I am so grateful to be able to live in sun filled places, even though there are storms and clouds passing but I know the rainbow comes out after the rain and I always find the solutions. Till I live everything is doable. I also am appreciative for you my followers and supporters. Love you all.”

Veronika follows over 1,000 Instagram accounts, including a fair few celebrity ones. She keeps tabs on singers Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, fashion queen Blake Lively, plus Israeli actress Gal Gadot.