Veronika Rajek unbuttoned without bra voted best look

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek left it up to her Instagram fans to pick her best look for today.

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek left it up to her Instagram fans to pick her best look for today.

The bombshell, followed by 1.3 million, posted another shout-out to the Fashion Nova brand she fronts on Monday. She shared a video that included three outfits and urged fans to put their own input in the comments section.

Veronika, who competed to be Miss Slovakia in 2016, shared a fun video of herself chomping on potato chips from her couch while managing to show off her ensembles via a neat setup — where she watched herself on TV.

Fans saw the blonde in multicolor shorts and a matching jacket loungewear set as she directed her remote control to a TV. The camera then swung over to reveal what Veronika was watching.

The first look showed the Austria-based star in jeans, paired with an open-chested and criss-cross top.

Next up came a fluffy and feathery pink bandeau crop top, once again paired with (acid wash) jeans. In the final showoff, the social media sensation paraded her curves in a very daring and unbuttoned pink jumpsuit, also going braless for a major cleavage flash.

Fans chimed in to comment on Veronika Rajek’s outfits

Taking to her caption, Rajek shouted out fast fashion label Fashion Nova, writing: “@Fashionnova Choose your favorite 1,2 or 3 ? 😊.”

Fans haven’t ignored the prompt. While a variety of responses came in, many fans seemed keen on the third outfit. “#3,” one user wrote with a thumbs-up. “Definitely #3,” another said, with the sentiment echoed by many others.

Veronika Rajek walks at Miami Swim Week

Plenty of Likes have also come in from Veronika’s Miami Swim Week posts.

The star recently jetted out to Miami, FL to attend the prestigious event, which welcomed brands including Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, and Kittenish.

Veronika walked the runway, joining stars including models Kindly Myers and Sierra Skye.

The model took to Instagram to show off many of her Miami looks, including a few tiny bikinis that were worthy of hitting the runway.

On July 12, and shortly before the catwalk shows, Veronika updated her fans while in Miami to reveal something many may not know about her — her fear of dark, deep waters.

Stunning fans in a frilly cream two-piece, Veronika wrote, “I need to tell u a big secret 😄 I am starting to be super aquatic (less feared of water depths) 😂 🧿What was your last fear and you did it ? 😁 Ok I still can not swim in dark-deep waters, but shallow and deeper clear water is for me a huge step forward that I managed to attain.”