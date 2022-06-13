Veronika Rajek tugs string bikini for motivation

Veronika Rajek is ready for summer. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Model Veronika Rajek is turning heads on social media with some seriously smoking hot bikini photos.

Lately, she’s been showing off in a range of swimwear as part of her Fashion Nova partnership, and based on the pics, we’re pretty sure she’s selling a lot of suits.

But there’s a lot more to her than a pretty face and perfect 10 body. Those who look a little closer at the Scandinavian model know that the 26-year-old beauty is also highly educated, but that hasn’t kept her from kicking up a bit of controversy.

Veronica Rajek knows how to pose in a tiny green and yellow bikini

Just hours ago, Veronika Rajek took to Instagram with three photos of herself wearing a tiny green and yellow thong bikini.

In the first photo, she teased by pulling up on the thin string holding one side of her thong bottoms.

In the second photo, Veronika turned to give a glimpse of her backside and the swatch of fabric that narrows for a cheeky backside look. In the third and final photo, the Slovakian stunner turned back to face the camera again and pulled up both sides of her string bikini bottom.

The latest bikini post comes just days after Rajek shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink, high-waisted suit and asked fans which photo of her wearing it they preferred.

Veronika Rajek is no stranger to online bullying

Veronica Rajek made waves last year when she complained about being too pretty. No really, she claimed in an interview with Jam Press (via New York Post) that she’s so pretty, “They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

She went on to opine about the disadvantages of being beautiful, complaining that she’s had her Instagram account shut down several times as people don’t believe that it’s a real account and apparently, report it as a fake.

Rajek also thinks that her beauty is keeping her from forming friendships. She said, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

But Rajek isn’t all beauty and no brains. In fact, she’s big-brained as the stunning swimsuit model displays her MBA and MSc. accomplishments on her Instagram profile.