Veronika Rajek stuns topless in denim thong

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek impresses fans fully topless in only a denim thong.

The social media star, who has complained about being too attractive, put her assets on show in a racy weekend share on Sunday, posting for her one million+ Instagram followers while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

Veronika Rajek ups the ante in nothing but a denim thong

The blonde had fans sweating as she opened, posing against a white wall and showing off her peachy rear as she modeled a very cut-off and acid-wash pair of denim shorts – the cheeks were out for this shot.

Rajek was fully topless as she just about protected her modesty via careful arm placement, but she still used a heart emoji to sensor her chest.

A seductive and knowing gaze captivated fans as the Austria-based star drove fans to swipe, where it was abs out as Veronika posed in her shorts, adding an unbuttoned and open matching shirt.

“I wanted to be mischievous but I’m sweet as sugar,” the 25-year-old wrote.

Fans have left over 28,000 likes. Veronika had made headlines earlier this month for stripping down to unusual mesh underwear with added fake nipples, as she went #FeminineStrong and shouted out the Fashion Nova brand she’s affiliated with. Posing in her black lingerie for hot shots as she showed off the merch, Rajek wrote:

“@Fashionnova In case you just fell in love with me, these are not my ni//pples, but rather it’s ni//pple covers (also available at fashionnova.com) 😄🫠🚀🚀.” The rival to Pretty Little Thing is known for muscling up with micro-influencers, not limited to bombshell Hannah Palmer and Aussie model Abby Dowse.

Veronika Rajek claims Instagram deleted because she’s too pretty

Veronika is known for her curves but also for her attitude. In 2021, she claimed that her Instagram was shut down on the basis that she’s too good-looking.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up told NY Post: “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful,” adding: “I don’t make any adjustments, shaping or filters. I use a skin-smoothing tool, but I think that’s normal.” Veronika also rejected suggestions that she’s had her breasts enhanced – she’s even traveled to a Dubai doctor to prove that she’s 100% natural.