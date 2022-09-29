Veronika Rajek stuns in sheer bra and skirt for bandaid show off

Veronika Rajek danced sensuously in the video. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek raised temperatures as she fooled around in a sheer bra and skirt.

The Slovakian beauty sashayed in the stunning outfit for a video to the tune of Hot In Herre by Nelly.

Veronika simply sizzled as she twirled in her busty, see-through top and flowing, leopard print skirt.

She accessorized the outfit with black flower earrings, a golden star necklace, and sandals.

Veronika also wore a luxury black handbag over her shoulder as she moved to the music.

The video posted to Instagram ended with Veronika staring sensuously into the camera and then blowing a trademark kiss.

Veronika Rajek is an Instagram star

The red hot clip is typical of what model Veronika likes to serve up to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The model has made her name on the social media platform, and her page is full of revealing bikini shots and fun videos where she plays around with the latest fashions.

Monsters and Critics recently shared a sensational bikini clip where she danced on a yacht.

The video saw her cavort in a skimpy orange two-piece that perfectly showcased her stunning physique.

It started with her throwing her head back and letting her long blonde hair fall down her shoulders.

She then strikes a series of poses on the luxury vessel and gives a cheeky jiggle.

Veronika told followers, “I was born to live in a bikini.”

All of Veronika’s snaps showcase her sensational figure and natural beauty.

But she’s complained of life being harder for her because she’s so attractive.

She told Jam Press, “I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist. I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

Veronika Rajek is the ‘Queen of Sugar’

Despite that, Veronika likes to keep a positive attitude online and shares many light-hearted posts.

We reported how she posted a fun pic where she stood before treats tablets and branded herself the “Queen of Sugar.”

The amusing post shared on her Instagram Stories saw Veronika grinning at the amazing spread and raising her arms above her head.

She wore a beige, braless crop top which showed off her toned abs for the snap, while a trendy white skirt clung to her hips.

And the smile on her face made it clear she really was looking forward to trying out the goodies.