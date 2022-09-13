Veronika Rajek stuns in plunging skintight spandex

Veronika Rajek posed in skintight spandex. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek simply sizzled as she was filmed posing in a plunging, skintight spandex suit.

The gorgeous model played with her hair and pouted for the clip that is sure to send fans into a frenzy.

Her revealing outfit accented her chest and clung tightly to her fabulous curves in a look that was sure to gain attention.

With content like this, it’s easy to see how the Slovakian beauty has amassed more than 1.4million followers on Instagram.

But she recently told Jam Press via The New York Post that she thought life was harder for gorgeous people like her and that she’s so sexy people think she’s fake.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online,” she said. “I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

Veronika Rajek looks hot in bikini photoshoot

Whether people believe it or not, there’s no doubt Veronika’s posted some seriously hot content.

Monsters and Critics recently featured a photoshoot where she raised the temperature with some bikini shots.

Veronika took to Instagram with three photos of herself wearing a tiny green and yellow thong bikini.

In the first photo, she teased by pulling on the thin string holding one side of her thong bottoms.

In the second photo, Veronika turned to give a glimpse of her backside and the swatch of fabric that narrows for a cheeky backside look. In the third and final photo, the Slovakian stunner turned back to face the camera again and held both sides of her string bikini bottom.

Veronika Rajek’s workout video simply sensational

Veronika also got pulses pumping with an exercise video where she only wore a bikini. She shared a new workout set to the song of Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic.

But the real treat for followers was a fresh bikini picture.

Veronika’s tiny wrap-around top was half blue and half yellow. Her stringy bottoms were also neon, except she opted for a bright pink. She had hair ties on both wrists, possibly in case she upped the intensity of her workout and could tie her hair back.

She held purple hand weights in both hands and revealed a neon pink manicure. The blonde bombshell rocked her long hair in a side part and loose waves.

Veronika gave a hint to the steamy nature of the video by posting it with a spicy pepper emoji.