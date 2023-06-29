This is double denim like you’ve never seen it before! Veronika Rajek left her followers in awe with her confidence in her latest post — as she strutted towards the camera in a bra, denim minishorts, an oversized denim jacket.

The short video, which also saw her don strappy heels and was shot on the balcony of an empty parking garage, showcases Rajek’s fierce fashion sense and captivating presence.

Against the backdrop of a clear blue sky and fluffy white clouds, the city skyline adds a touch of urban sophistication to the scene, with the post quickly garnering the attention of fans, amassing over 190,000 likes and counting.

Corey Hart’s Sunglasses At Night played in the background as she walked her car park ‘catwalk’.

Rajek, known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic attitude, invited her fans to share their favorite throwback tunes, writing, “Tired of Makeba, let’s listen to goldies oldies and inspire me with your fav oldies song in comment ⬇️.”

The standout piece of the ensemble, Rajek’s oversized denim jacket, was graciously credited to @dustofgods in her post.

The jacket, which also features the Chanel logo, adds a touch of effortless coolness to her overall look. Its distressed details and unique design perfectly complement her edgy style.

Rajek’s Instagram post not only showcases her fashion prowess but also highlights her ability to effortlessly command attention. With every step she takes, she exudes confidence and self-assuredness, captivating her audience and leaving them wanting more.

The video’s setting, an empty parking garage balcony, creates a sense of urban mystique and adds an element of surprise to the post. Rajek’s choice to film in this unconventional location demonstrates her fearlessness and willingness to push boundaries.

As an influencer, Rajek continues to inspire her followers with her impeccable sense of style and her ability to fearlessly express herself through fashion. Her Instagram post serves as a reminder that fashion is not just about clothing; it’s about self-expression, confidence, and embracing one’s individuality.

With her latest post, Veronika Rajek once again proves that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and social media.

Her ability to effortlessly capture attention and spark conversations through her edgy style is a testament to her unique talent.

As her followers eagerly await her next move, one thing is certain — Veronika Rajek will continue to push boundaries and set new trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion.