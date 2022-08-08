Veronika Rajek stuns in her sparkly weekend lingerie set

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek reminded fans of her killer figure over the weekend.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face shared a quick Sunday story for her 1.3 million Instagram followers, showing off her smoldering good looks and curves in an all-black lingerie look.

Going for both a bombshell and old-school vibe, the 2016 Miss Slovakia contestant afforded a Marilyn Monroe energy as she smiled for the camera while flaunting her bouncy curls.

She wore a low-cut and black bra as she sat amid black seating, with some bling to “jazz” things up.

Flashing her pearly whites as she rocked a nude lip, Rajek drew attention to her chest via tiny diamond detailing on her lingerie.

The Austria-based star also opted for banded briefs as she knocked the camera dead while in glamorous stud earrings.

No caption was offered on her post.

Veronika is known for making her stories a no-caption deal, but she’s nailed the art of engagement over on her permanent feed. Fans often get to vote for their favorite image, and they get asked questions themselves, too.

Veronika Rajek dazzles in tight top for brunch

Earlier this summer, the blonde treated her fans to a curvy shot as she enjoyed a cosmopolitan terrace brunch. “Brunch time 🥐 Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast? And which meal is your favorite ?” she captioned the post.

Headlines from Veronika aren’t always easygoing, though, with 2021 seeing her in the news for complaining that she gets hated on because of her good looks.

Veronika Rajek says life is harder when you’re very attractive

In a Jam Press interview quoted by NY Post last year, Veronika said:

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist. I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.” Rajek said, adding that she feels she’s targeted more by women than men.

“I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly,” she continued.

Veronika’s fanbase doesn’t seem to be suffering, though. In July, the bombshell joined other models including Sierra Skye and Kindly Myers in Miami, where they all were seen stunning the Miami Swim Week runway.