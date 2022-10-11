Veronika Rajek looked phenomenal in a cutout crop top. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek sent temperatures soaring as she posed in a busty cutout crop top.

The social media star, who has complained about being too attractive, put her figure on show in a stunning snap yesterday.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up consistently posts pictures of her living her best life to her 1.3 million followers.

Once again, the 26-year-old left her fans mesmerized as she took her Instagram Story yesterday.

In the stunning snap, Veronika showed off her incredible figure in an eye-popping cutout crop top.

She also showed fans that she’s not just a pretty face — as she leaned over a football table, getting ready to play a game.

The blonde beauty’s black top clung tightly to her chest as she posed up a storm.

Rocking her itty-bitty crop top like a pro, Veronika smiled for the camera, while looking down at the table.

She teamed the busty top with a pair of white high-waisted denim shorts that accentuated the model’s incredible figure.

Her long blonde locks featured loose waves and cascaded to the side of her, and she rocked a heavy blush and a matte lip.

Veronika says she’s ‘suffered’ because of her beauty

Few will dispute that the Miss Slovakia finalist is beautiful, including Veronika. She is aware of her gorgeous looks and says she has suffered because of her beauty.

Veronika told Jam Press via NY Post. “They [other people] think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online, call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

Although Veronika doesn’t suffer from low self-esteem, she contends she is not perfect.

She continued, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

She is so beautiful, in fact, that women are mean and jealous of her.

She said, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly.”

And although many are jealous of her beauty, the model found space in her heart to offer advice to others.

She advised, “If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful. If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too.”