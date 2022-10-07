Veronika Rajek stuns in cut-out crop top and tight leggings for amazing ab show off

Veronika Rajek isn’t afraid to show off her fabulous abs. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek’s latest selfies are absolutely showstopping.

The model claims to be natural regarding her face and body, which means she’s gone without any plastic surgeries or procedures.

Veronika’s skintight fitness outfit is one for the books since she looks like a goddess wearing it, even though it doesn’t follow her bikini dress code.

Light green is a color that suits her perfectly because it brings out the lovely green speckles in her eyes.

Veronika’s green cut-out crop top and leggings are certainly worth viewing.

It’s already been established that green is the perfect color for someone like Veronika to wear because of how the color amplifies her best features.

Veronika Rajek’s abs are visible in her green crop top

The green-colored crop top she wore in her recent Instagram selfie has a large section cut out above the chest to show off tons of skin.

Veronika Rajek poses in a green fitness outfit. @veronikarajek/Instagram

It also has short sleeves and a collar that provides a little bit of modesty. Her matching leggings were tied together in the front with enough string to create a looped bow.

Veronica remained barefoot in the selfie, but she did accessorize with a gorgeous necklace tucked underneath the collar of her crop top.

The necklace appeared to be made with colorful gems leading to a star-shaped charm hanging down the center.

Veronika wore two bracelets stacked on each other on one wrist with a beautiful ring on one finger.

Her straight, blonde hair was parted down the middle to frame her face elegantly. She made sure her makeup looked fierce with tinted eyebrows, heavy mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and rosy brown-colored lipstick.

Veronika Rajek mainly rocks bikinis

Seeing Veronika in a sexy fitness outfit was special, but so was seeing her in alluring bikinis.

Veronika posed for photos wearing a special bikini made up of three different colors during the summer.

One triangle on the bikini top is pink, the other is green, and the bikini bottoms are blue. Each string holding the bikini sections together is thin and black.

Veronika accessorized the triple-toned bikini with three different bracelets around both wrists, a shell necklace, a charm necklace, and a ring on one finger.

Once again, she wore her blonde hair straightened and parted down the middle and kept her makeup pristine.