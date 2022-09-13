Veronika Rajek stuns in busty neon bikini for new workout

Veronika Rajek sizzles in a skimpy neon bikini as she shares an exercise routine with fans. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek resembled a hot pepper, at least according to the emoji she used in her latest share.

Veronika posted to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a new workout set to the song of Pump Up The Jame by Technotronic.

Perhaps more exciting than the new workout video was a fresh bikini picture.

Veronika’s tiny wrap around bikini top was half blue and half yellow.

The beauty queen’s stringy bottoms were also neon, except she opted for a bright pink.

She had hair ties on both wrists, possibly in case she upped the intensity of her workout and could tie her hair back.

Veronika Rajek in neon bikini shares her workout routine with fans

She held purple hand weights in both hands and revealed a neon pink manicure.

The blonde bombshell rocked her long hair in a side part and loose waves.

She closed her eyes and flashed as she tilted her head to the side.

Veronika Rajek shares a new workout in a skimpy neon bikini. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika’s post featured some animation in the form of exercising characters and a spicy pepper.

She also offered a link for fans to follow to find the latest exercise routine.

Veronika Rajek says it’s hard being so beautiful

Few will dispute that the Miss Slovakia finalist is beautiful, including Veronika. She is aware of her gorgeous looks and says she has suffered because of her beauty.

Veronika told Jam Press via NY Post. “They [other people] think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

Although Veronika doesn’t suffer from low self-esteem, she contends she is not perfect.

She continued, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

She is so beautiful, in fact, that women are mean and jealous of her. She said, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly.”

And although many are jealous of her beauty, the model found space in her heart to offer advice to others. She advised, “If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful. If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too.”