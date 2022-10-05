Veronika Rajek stuns in busty crop top and matching neutral joggers

Veronika Rajek is looking fabulous in her running gear. Pic credit: @vernonikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has been killing it in a tan-colored busty crop top and matching joggers.

Veronika was back on social media this week with another winning selfie.

Veronika’s fans are used to seeing the all-natural model in bikinis, swimwear, and lots of lingerie, so this outfit was a little unusual and suggested she may have been spending time down at the gym.

However, it doesn’t matter what the model is wearing. She always looks amazing.

This outfit contained the aforementioned plunging crop top that featured a couple of straps at the bottom that wrapped around her super-toned midriff.

She wore a matching pair of pants, which looked like she could have worn them jogging, but also looked fancy enough for a casual hangout. She also wore a light white colored jacket with black trimming that hung casually off the shoulder.

Veronika accessorized with a pair of pink-shaded sunglasses, not sitting on her nose but tucked into the pants. Her fingernails were manicured in various shades of blue, and her blond hair was worn down and slightly messy looking.

Veronika Rajek poses for a stunning selfie in her running gear. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

The model didn’t put any messages or captions on the picture, so it’s not clear if she’d been working out or if the look was for a photoshoot. It’s possible she’d just been chilling.

Veronika looks fabulous in a backless red dress while boating

Veronika was back on Instagram this morning to post a series of photos and one short video from a yacht. This time she was dressed far more elegantly in a red sleeveless and backless dress.

The model posed for a close-up of her face before posting several more shots of herself on the boat, allowing fans a good look at the stunning dress. There was also some breathtaking scenery, as she included a beautiful pic of a sunset.

Veronika captioned the post in part with, “in my natural habitat (red dress &no filters needed) and we have nice pic with & Susi.”

It’s unclear where in the world Veronika was enjoying her boat trip, but she did tag in Yacht Vibes, which have bases in Cancun and Miami.

Veronika Rajek rocks another stunning bikini

Over the weekend, Veronika posted a quick bikini video, also from some kind of boat. She again tagged in Yacht Vibes. This time, she was dressed in a fluorescent style orange colored bikini.

She gave a short dance to the track Calm Down by Rema and swished her hair around her head.

This post was captioned, “I was born to live in bikini 🧡😘.”

Just like Veronika’s other post, this one had thousands of likes.